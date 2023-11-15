Icon

Best phones under 25000: Check Vivo Y200, Realme 11 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, more

Looking for mid-range smartphones? Check out the best phones under 25000 such as Vivo Y200, Realme 11 Pro, iQOO Z7 Pro, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 12:08 IST
Check out the list of best phones under 25000 from top brands. (Realme)

The smartphone market has a diverse range of offerings in terms of specifications, design, camera, and more and that means looking for a mid-range phone that matches all your needs is not easy. You will have to spend a lot of time and effort to identify the one that best suits your requirements. To find the best in the market, you will have to research through various sources to select the best one. To help you with your research, we have narrowed down a list of phones under 25000 that may meet your requirements. Check out the 5 smartphones below.

Phones under 25000

Vivo Y200: The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED capacitive multi-touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 64MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It is backed with a 4800 mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B07WFP1K8C-1

Realme 11 Pro: The smartphone comes with a 6.70-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 coupled with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 100MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charge charging. It also has 5G compatibility along with a TUV SUD rating for 48-month system fluency.

B0C78GR61T-2

iQOO Z7 Pro: It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera, a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera. It is equipped with a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge support.

B07WGPJPR3-3

Samsung Galaxy M34: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth sensor and a 13MP selfie camera. It is equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The company also ensures 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

B0CHJ4CS3K-4

Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It supports a vegan back which gives it a classy look. It features a 100MP main camera and a 16MP front camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery for lasting performance.

B0C788T92F-5

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 11:40 IST
