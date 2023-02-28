Best smartphones launching under 30000 in March: Vivo V27 Pro, Poco X5 GT to Oppo F23 5G

The month of February saw the launch of numerous smartphones from the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 series to Oppo Find N2 series. March is set to be no different with several smartphones launching in the flagship as well as the budget segment. One of the hottest segments in the smartphone industry is the under Rs. 30000 segment with companies offering near-flagship level devices at a not so hefty price.

So, check out the top smartphones launching under 30000 in March 2023, including Vivo V27 Pro, Poco X5 GT, Oppo F23 5G and more.

1. Vivo V27 Pro – The Vivo V27 Pro could be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset and is expected to get a 120Hz 3D Curved Display with an ultra-slim design. It will feature a colour-changing back design that was introduced with the company's V23 series. Moreover, the Vivo V27 Pro is expected to feature a custom 50MP Sony IMX766V imaging sensor with OIS and an aura lighting LED flash module.

2. Poco X5 GT – Another addition to the X5 lineup, the Poco X5 GT will likely feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset and run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The Poco X5 GT will have a triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera with OIS.

3. Oppo F23 5G – The Oppo F23 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 409 ppi. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. According to rumours, it will feature a triple camera system at the back as well as a 16MP front camera. In terms of battery, the Oppo F23 5G could get a 5000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

4. Moto G73 - The Moto G73 will likely be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset with up to 8GB RAM. It is expected to get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G73 could have a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor. It could come with 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.