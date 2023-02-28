    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Best smartphones launching under 30000 in March: Vivo V27 Pro, Poco X5 GT to Oppo F23 5G

    Several smartphones in the under Rs. 30000 segment are expected to launch in March. From Vivo V27 Pro, Poco X5 GT to Oppo F23 5G, check out the best.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 28 2023, 15:41 IST
    Women’s Day Gift Ideas: iPhone 13, AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, more
    iPhone 13
    1/6 iPhone 13: After the launch of the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. What does it offer? The power of A15 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP camera performance, and long battery life. It is currently priced at Rs. 61999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple AirPods Pro: It is a great tech gift option this International Women's Day. Apple also offers an engraving option, which gives these AirPods a personalized touch. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 26900. (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: A smartwatch is a great gift for women who are always on the go. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers amazing features, including a period tracker and continuous SPO2 sleep measures, and a lot more. It is priced at Rs. 34999. (Amazon)
    image caption
    4/6 PLAYFIT SLIM2C: Looking for an affordable smartwatch? Check this PLAYFIT SLIM2C priced at just Rs. 3999. It comes as a Bluetooth-based CALLING smartwatch with a 1.3-inch circular dial with 500 nits brightness.  (www.theworldofplay.com)
    image caption
    5/6 Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera: It can help you capture your loved ones’ happy moments in more detail. Use a close-up lens at a distance of 35–50 cm to produce a perfect shot. It is priced at Rs. 7696.  (Fujifilm)
    image caption
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S22: The list doesn't end here! If you are looking for an Android flagship smartphone, then Samsung's last year flagship is now available at just Rs. 52989 on Flipkart. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a 50MP+10MP+12MP camera setup. (HT Tech)
    Vivo V27 Pro
    View all Images
    Vivo V27 Pro is expected to launch on March 1. (Vivo/Twitter)

    The month of February saw the launch of numerous smartphones from the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 series to Oppo Find N2 series. March is set to be no different with several smartphones launching in the flagship as well as the budget segment. One of the hottest segments in the smartphone industry is the under Rs. 30000 segment with companies offering near-flagship level devices at a not so hefty price.

    So, check out the top smartphones launching under 30000 in March 2023, including Vivo V27 Pro, Poco X5 GT, Oppo F23 5G and more.

    1. Vivo V27 Pro – The Vivo V27 Pro could be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset and is expected to get a 120Hz 3D Curved Display with an ultra-slim design. It will feature a colour-changing back design that was introduced with the company's V23 series. Moreover, the Vivo V27 Pro is expected to feature a custom 50MP Sony IMX766V imaging sensor with OIS and an aura lighting LED flash module.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    2. Poco X5 GT – Another addition to the X5 lineup, the Poco X5 GT will likely feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset and run on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The Poco X5 GT will have a triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera with OIS.

    3. Oppo F23 5G – The Oppo F23 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 409 ppi. It will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. According to rumours, it will feature a triple camera system at the back as well as a 16MP front camera. In terms of battery, the Oppo F23 5G could get a 5000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

    4. Moto G73 - The Moto G73 will likely be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 930 chipset with up to 8GB RAM. It is expected to get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G73 could have a dual camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor. It could come with 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Feb, 15:37 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Best smartphones launching under 30000 in March: Vivo V27 Pro, Poco X5 GT to Oppo F23 5G
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5