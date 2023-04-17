BIG Apple upgrade for iPhone 16? Check out the news! It's bad

The Apple iPhone 16 may not get this big upgrade.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2023, 19:44 IST
The iPhone 16 is expected to miss this big Apple upgrade, here's why. (HT Tech)

It seems that the wait for Apple 5G chipset is getting longer and this will hit iPhone 16 the hardest! Reports about problems with Apple's in-house baseband have been consistently circulating for a while, but the latest report by GizChina suggests that there are big problems with it. Apple's self-developed 5G baseband chip is facing massive delays. Last year during the MWC World Mobile Conference, none other than Qualcomm's CEO had revealed that Apple will unveil its 5G chipset next year. Sadly, it doesn't seem likely to happen.

GizChina report quoted some analysts as saying that TSMC will manufacture a self-developed 5G baseband CPU for Apple, but it is intended to be featured in the iPhone SE, which is set to be shipped in 2025. The report also mentioned that the upcoming iPhone 15 series will feature a Qualcomm baseband, specifically the Qualcomm X70 5G. This will include an AI feature that can optimize communication rate, reduce latency, enhance coverage, increase average transmission speed, and improve signal quality, all while consuming less energy.

Reasons behind the delay in Apple's 5G chip for iPhones

Apple and Qualcomm previously had a dispute over basebands, which could have prompted Apple to consider developing its own 5G chip. However, the two companies ultimately resolved their differences after a period, the report suggested. Still, Qualcomm has forced several mobile phone manufacturers to deal with its patent concerns and Apple is one of those brands.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Reportedly, one of the primary reasons behind Apple not using its self-developed 5G chips in the iPhone 15 is not due to technical limitations, but because Apple believes that doing so would infringe on Qualcomm patents. As a result, users have not seen an iPhone equipped with in-house 5G baseband chips in the past two years.

Now, analysts are predicting that Apple will not feature its in-house 5G baseband chips in the upcoming iPhone 16 series next year at all, but instead plan to incorporate them in the iPhone SE.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 19:42 IST
