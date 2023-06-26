Camera smartphones under 40000: Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 1, more

If you are a shutterbugs and have a budget under Rs. 40000, then these are the smartphones you should be looking at - Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 1 and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 20:56 IST
Google Pixel 7a launched: 5 points to know-Price, Camera, Battery and more
Google Pixel 7a
1/5 Google Pixel 7a Price and Colours: Launched at the Google I/O event, Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43999 and will be made available in three colour options namely- Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Google Pixel 7a Chipset and Display: The Pixel 7a runs on the Google Tensor G2 chipset, the same chip that's in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Coming to the display, the phone gets a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED Always-on display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, making the phone quick in response. According to the company, the display is scratch resistant, featuring Corning Gorilla Glass and it is made with recycled aluminium, glass and plastic. Pixel 7a can handle water and dust with IP67 protection too. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 7a Camera: The handset is equipped with an upgraded dual rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera and a 1 MP ultrawide camera. While you can take selfies with the help of the 13MP front camera. According to the company, you can even fix your blurry photos, whether they are new or old, or remove distractions with a few taps in Google Photos with Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Pixel 7a also includes Super Res Zoom. (Google)
image caption
4/5 Google Pixel 7a Battery: According to the company, the phone comes with 4385mAh battery and supports fast charging. The Pixel 7a can charge wirelessly with any Qi-certified device. You can turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours, as per the company. (Shaurya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Google Pixel 7a Security: With Google Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep your personal info safe. Face Unlock and Fingerprint can help you unlock your phone quickly and easily. Pixel 7a also comes with at least five years of security updates. The phone also gets Feature Drops – automatic software updates with new and improved features, tips, tricks and more. Pixel 7a even includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One for new users to help you get the most out of your new Pixel. (Google)
camera smartphones
View all Images
From Samsung Galaxy A54, Nothing Phone 1 to Google Pixel 7a - check out these camera smartphones under Rs. 40000. (HT Tech)

Want a camera smartphone that takes excellent pictures but does not cost the Earth? Check out these top smartphones under Rs. 40000. The smartphones that fall into this price segment include, Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 1, and more. Considering the high price, what you will get is not just special camera specs, but also apowerful chipset to ensure that the best possible photography experience is delivered to users. As far as cameras are concerned, you will see larger sensors and lenses. Take a look.

Camera smartphones under 40000

Samsung Galaxy A54

It packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and that translates into a powerful performance. For photography, it comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, along with 12MP and 5MP secondary cameras, the Galaxy A54 captures impressive details. Even in low-light conditions, the camera sensor excels by producing bright, colourful images without any noticeable noise or grain. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 38999 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Also Read: Camera smartphones under 25000: Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53, Poco X5 Pro, more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V27 Pro

The smartphone sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera on its rear panel. While for selfies, it features a 50MP front camera making it a portrait-perfect smartphone. You can take photos with lively colour, details, and good edge detection for portraits. Priced at Rs. 39999 on Flipkart, the Vivo V27 Pro runs the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset and is backed by a 4600mAh battery supported by 66W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Galaxy S21 FE boasts a triple-camera setup comprising a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera that excels in capturing clear selfies with good facial details and natural skin tones. Moreover, the phone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset. It is priced at Rs. 32999 on Flipkart.

Also read: Camera smartphones under 20000 to take stunning shots: Samsung Galaxy M14, Realme 10 Pro, more

B0C24CWJ2K-1

Nothing Phone 1

It packs a dual 50MP camera and impresses with its detail and colour science seen in the photos. Moreover, it comes with a unique transparent back design with a GLYPH interface of LED lights. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Phone 1 is currently priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.

B0BFH2FFH7-2

Google Pixel 7a

Why is the Google Pixel 7a, which is priced at Rs. 43999 on Flipkart, in this list? Well, there is a wonderful Rs. 4000 bank offer available on it and you can get it for under Rs. 40000. The Pixel 7 has a new 64MP camera, which captures extremely detailed and colour-accurate images. Portraits and indoor photos have ample details, with good colour balance. Also, low-light photography has always been a strong suit of Pixel phones. Apart from this, it features a 6.1-inch OLED display, power of a Tensor G2 chip and a 4385mAh battery, and a stock-Android experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 20:55 IST
Home Mobile News Camera smartphones under 40000: Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 1, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets