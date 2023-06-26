Camera smartphones under 40000: Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 1, more

Want a camera smartphone that takes excellent pictures but does not cost the Earth? Check out these top smartphones under Rs. 40000. The smartphones that fall into this price segment include, Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 7a, Nothing Phone 1, and more. Considering the high price, what you will get is not just special camera specs, but also apowerful chipset to ensure that the best possible photography experience is delivered to users. As far as cameras are concerned, you will see larger sensors and lenses. Take a look.

Camera smartphones under 40000

Samsung Galaxy A54

It packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and that translates into a powerful performance. For photography, it comes with a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, along with 12MP and 5MP secondary cameras, the Galaxy A54 captures impressive details. Even in low-light conditions, the camera sensor excels by producing bright, colourful images without any noticeable noise or grain. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 38999 on Flipkart for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Also Read: Camera smartphones under 25000: Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53, Poco X5 Pro, more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Vivo V27 Pro

The smartphone sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro camera on its rear panel. While for selfies, it features a 50MP front camera making it a portrait-perfect smartphone. You can take photos with lively colour, details, and good edge detection for portraits. Priced at Rs. 39999 on Flipkart, the Vivo V27 Pro runs the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset and is backed by a 4600mAh battery supported by 66W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Galaxy S21 FE boasts a triple-camera setup comprising a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera that excels in capturing clear selfies with good facial details and natural skin tones. Moreover, the phone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset. It is priced at Rs. 32999 on Flipkart.

Also read: Camera smartphones under 20000 to take stunning shots: Samsung Galaxy M14, Realme 10 Pro, more

B0C24CWJ2K-1

Nothing Phone 1

It packs a dual 50MP camera and impresses with its detail and colour science seen in the photos. Moreover, it comes with a unique transparent back design with a GLYPH interface of LED lights. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Phone 1 is currently priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart.

B0BFH2FFH7-2

Google Pixel 7a

Why is the Google Pixel 7a, which is priced at Rs. 43999 on Flipkart, in this list? Well, there is a wonderful Rs. 4000 bank offer available on it and you can get it for under Rs. 40000. The Pixel 7 has a new 64MP camera, which captures extremely detailed and colour-accurate images. Portraits and indoor photos have ample details, with good colour balance. Also, low-light photography has always been a strong suit of Pixel phones. Apart from this, it features a 6.1-inch OLED display, power of a Tensor G2 chip and a 4385mAh battery, and a stock-Android experience.