Camera smartphones under 25000: Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53, Poco X5 Pro, more

Camera smartphones under Rs. 25000 are specially good at capturing social-media-ready images apart from other things. Check out some options including Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 19:06 IST
Smartphones under 25000
From Realme 11 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M53, check out these camera smartphones under Rs. 25000. (HT Tech)
Smartphones under 25000
From Realme 11 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M53, check out these camera smartphones under Rs. 25000. (HT Tech)

Camera smartphones under 25000: Before buying a smartphone, there are several factors that need to be considered -- from performance, and long battery life, to a good display. However, for shutterbugs, one of the crucial aspects to consider while selecting a new phone is its camera capabilities. Now, with a budget of Rs. 25000, you can explore a diverse range of smartphones that boast impressive camera features capable of capturing breathtaking photos and videos. If you are looking for a camera smartphone at an affordable price, then we got a list for you! Here are the top camera smartphones under Rs. 25000 that shutterbugs can buy now. From Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53 to Poco X5 Pro. Check them out here.

Camera smartphones under 25000

Realme 11 Pro

Priced at Rs. 23999, the latest Realme 11 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, packs MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. For photography, it gets a 100MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor. It captures satisfactory photos in daylight with ample detail, rich contrast, and accurate colour reproduction.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

The Redmi Note 12 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera. It also features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Dimensity 1080 chipset. It is available to buy for Rs. 23650 on Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Capture the moment: Best camera mobile phones under 10000

Samsung Galaxy M53

Not just cameras, it is a "jack-of-all-trades deal!" It features a 108MP primary camera along with 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup. It is good enough detailing and dynamic range in daylight. Priced at Rs. 23999, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display.

B09XJ3MBTL-1

Also read: Best camera smartphones under 15000: Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Z6 Lite, more

Poco X5 Pro

Priced at Rs. 23999 on Flipkart, the Poco X5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 108MP primary camera coupled with 8MP and 2MP secondary cameras.

B0BZDQ2DY6-2

Also read: Smartphones under 50000 with great cameras: Google Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 Plus and more

iQOO Neo 6

After the launch of the iQOO Neo 7, the iQOO Neo 6 gets a huge price drop! Interestingly, it is still one of the best camera smartphones under Rs. 25000.

B07WDKLDRX-3

The Neo 6 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. It captures every detail with clarity. It performs well in low light too. It is currently priced at Rs. 24999 on Amazon.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 19:06 IST
Home Mobile News Camera smartphones under 25000: Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53, Poco X5 Pro, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings
Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets