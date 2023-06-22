Camera smartphones under 25000: Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53, Poco X5 Pro, more

Camera smartphones under 25000: Before buying a smartphone, there are several factors that need to be considered -- from performance, and long battery life, to a good display. However, for shutterbugs, one of the crucial aspects to consider while selecting a new phone is its camera capabilities. Now, with a budget of Rs. 25000, you can explore a diverse range of smartphones that boast impressive camera features capable of capturing breathtaking photos and videos. If you are looking for a camera smartphone at an affordable price, then we got a list for you! Here are the top camera smartphones under Rs. 25000 that shutterbugs can buy now. From Realme 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M53 to Poco X5 Pro. Check them out here.

Camera smartphones under 25000

Realme 11 Pro

Priced at Rs. 23999, the latest Realme 11 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, packs MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. For photography, it gets a 100MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor. It captures satisfactory photos in daylight with ample detail, rich contrast, and accurate colour reproduction.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

The Redmi Note 12 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 16MP selfie camera. It also features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Dimensity 1080 chipset. It is available to buy for Rs. 23650 on Amazon.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Capture the moment: Best camera mobile phones under 10000

Samsung Galaxy M53

Not just cameras, it is a "jack-of-all-trades deal!" It features a 108MP primary camera along with 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera setup. It is good enough detailing and dynamic range in daylight. Priced at Rs. 23999, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display.

B09XJ3MBTL-1

Also read: Best camera smartphones under 15000: Realme C55, Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Z6 Lite, more

Poco X5 Pro

Priced at Rs. 23999 on Flipkart, the Poco X5 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 108MP primary camera coupled with 8MP and 2MP secondary cameras.

B0BZDQ2DY6-2

Also read: Smartphones under 50000 with great cameras: Google Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 Plus and more

iQOO Neo 6

After the launch of the iQOO Neo 7, the iQOO Neo 6 gets a huge price drop! Interestingly, it is still one of the best camera smartphones under Rs. 25000.

B07WDKLDRX-3

The Neo 6 has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. It captures every detail with clarity. It performs well in low light too. It is currently priced at Rs. 24999 on Amazon.