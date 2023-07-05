 Oneplus Nord Ce 3 Lite 5g Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
₹ 19,999
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is Rs.17,999 on amazon.in.

Oneplus Nord Ce 3 Lite 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 80 % in 30 minutes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F2.4
  • Exmor RS
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.7
Design
  • 8.3 mm
  • 165.5 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Pastel Lime, Chromatic Gray
  • 195 grams
  • 76 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)
  • 680 nits
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 86.68 %
  • 392 ppi
  • 91.40 %
  • 20:9
General
  • Yes
  • April 11, 2023 (Official)
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • OnePlus
  • Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
  • Android v13
  • Oxygen OS
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.167 W/kg, Body: 0.704 W/kg
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.1
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 619
  • LPDDR4X
  • 30.0 s
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • 6 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 108MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
    Oneplus Nord Ce 3 Lite 5g