Oneplus Nord Ce 3 Lite 5g Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

(Renewed) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
(Renewed) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹17,999
₹19,999
Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is Rs.17,999 on amazon.in.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is Rs.17,999 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.