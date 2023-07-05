 Oneplus Nord 3 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Oneplus Mobile OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 32,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 05 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
OnePlusNord35G_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
OnePlusNord35G_FrontCamera_16MP
OnePlusNord35G_Ram_12GB
OnePlusNord35G_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
OnePlusNord35G_FrontCamera_16MP"
OnePlusNord35G_Ram_12GB"
Key Specs
₹32,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
12 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹32,999 (speculated)
256 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Oneplus Phones Prices in India

Oneplus mobiles price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 83 Oneplus mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oneplus mobiles price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 83 Oneplus mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oneplus Nord 3 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 80W
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Single
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • IMX890, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.4
Design
  • 162.6 mm
  • 191.5 grams
  • 75.1 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 8.1 mm
  • Blue, Green
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 89.82 %
  • 120 Hz
  • 1450 nits
  • AMOLED
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 1240 x 2772 pixels
  • 451 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
General
  • July 5, 2023 (Expected)
  • OnePlus
  • Nord 3 5G
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Oxygen OS
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893
  • Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 4 nm
  • Mali-G710 MC10
  • 12 GB
  • LPDDR5X
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • 256 GB
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Oneplus Nord 3 5g