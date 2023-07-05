Oneplus Nord 3 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord 3 5G OnePlus Nord 3 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 32,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Oneplus Nord 3 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Super VOOC, 80W

User Replaceable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.8

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Sensor IMX890, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor

Optical Image Stabilisation Yes

Resolution 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Front Camera Physical Aperture F2.4 Design Height 162.6 mm

Weight 191.5 grams

Width 75.1 mm

Build Material Back: Gorilla Glass

Thickness 8.1 mm

Colours Blue, Green Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen To Body Ratio Calculated 89.82 %

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Brightness 1450 nits

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

Screen Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels

Pixel Density 451 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9 General Launch Date July 5, 2023 (Expected)

Brand OnePlus

Model Nord 3 5G

Network 5G: Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Custom UI Oxygen OS

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Audio Features Dolby Atmos

Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6893

Processor Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Processor Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

RAM 12 GB

RAM type LPDDR5X Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Storage Type UFS 3.1

Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

