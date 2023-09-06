First Xiaomi flip phone to launch soon? Check Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 rival's leaked specs

The foldable smartphone has now become a trend among major brands and also for a segment of the young population that wants to be seen as being different. To cater to the demands of these consumers, companies such as Motorola, Samsung, and OnePlus are trying to bring new innovations to their foldable smartphones. Recently, Samsung had launched its new generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, and now rumours have it that Xiaomi is also entering the Flip phone market very soon.

About Xiaomi Mix Flip

9to5Google, in its report. has quoted Digital Chat Station's Weibo post and said that the Xiaomi Mix Flip smartphone may come to the market very soon as IMEI database record 2311BPN23C suggests that the smartphone is currently in its initial production phase. The post said, “Belonging to the MIX series, the ultra-thin, light and portable vertical small folding, the screen performance is not bad for taking pictures, and the male and female markets are grasping with both hands. It seems that the progress is also ahead of schedule.”

If the information is true then it will be the first generation of Flip phones for Xiaomi as they already entered the Fold market and Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is their latest version of the segment. Now, it is expected that Xiaomi will also bring its clamshell foldable soon which might resemble the Galaxy Z Flip phones.

As of now, the information about the Xiaomi Mix Flip is limited and the leaks suggest that the smartphone may come with vertical folding and it can be ultra-thin. However, the question is, will it be slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy Z Flip 5? If the company comes up with more innovative ideas, then it can give tough competition to other brands in the foldable market.

In terms of pricing, foldable smartphones are already selling as high-end smartphones with Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 being $1,500. It is estimated that the Mix Flip may also be coming with a high price tag. It is also being said that the Mix Flip will only be limited to the China market. However, the official information will be revealed by Xiaomi at the time of launch.