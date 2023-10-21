Icon

Flipkart offers massive discounts on iPhone 12 – Get yours now!

The Apple iPhone 12 in Blue with 128 GB storage is currently available with an exciting discount on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 21 2023, 11:42 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
discounts on iPhone 12
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
discounts on iPhone 12
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
discounts on iPhone 12
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
discounts on iPhone 12
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
discounts on iPhone 12
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
discounts on iPhone 12
icon View all Images
There's an additional 5 percent cashback on iPhone 12 while using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. (Flipkart)

This is the season for iPhone enthusiasts to rejoice, as the festive period is upon us. For those devoted to all things Apple, the timing couldn't be better. Various e-commerce platforms are significantly reducing the prices of iPhones. This trend has become more prominent following the recent launch of the iPhone 15 series. At present, Flipkart has an enticing offer on the iPhone 12. Read here to know more about the offers.

iPhone 12 discount

The Apple iPhone 12 in stunning Blue with spacious 128 GB storage is currently up for grabs at a noteworthy discount on Flipkart. It's now listed at just Rs. 46999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,900, marking an impressive 14 percent price drop. To sweeten the deal, there's an additional 5 percent cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Moreover, you can tap into an exchange offer that could save you up to Rs. 39150 when you trade in an old device. In order to check your eligibility for this exchange offer, you simply need to input your area's PIN code.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Why opt for the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 packs impressive feature including 128 GB of internal storage and a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera, ensuring top-notch photo and video quality. Powering this device is the A14 Bionic Chip, which houses a Next Generation Neural Engine Processor, delivering exceptional speed and efficiency across a range of tasks. Furthermore, it comes equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, offering up to four times better drop performance, and IP68 water resistance, making it exceptionally durable and dependable.

The iPhone 12 also supports Dolby Vision HDR recording, enabling users to create, edit, and enjoy videos of outstanding quality. It seamlessly streams content to Apple TV or smart TVs using AirPlay. With the Night Mode Time-lapse Video feature, you can capture mesmerizing light trails when using a tripod, while the 10-bit HDR Video Recording ensures approximately 60 times more colors compared to conventional 8-bit video recording.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Oct, 11:42 IST
Home Mobile News Flipkart offers massive discounts on iPhone 12 – Get yours now!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission Live Updates: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission Live Updates: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon