Flipkart offers massive discounts on iPhone 12 – Get yours now!

This is the season for iPhone enthusiasts to rejoice, as the festive period is upon us. For those devoted to all things Apple, the timing couldn't be better. Various e-commerce platforms are significantly reducing the prices of iPhones. This trend has become more prominent following the recent launch of the iPhone 15 series. At present, Flipkart has an enticing offer on the iPhone 12. Read here to know more about the offers.

iPhone 12 discount

The Apple iPhone 12 in stunning Blue with spacious 128 GB storage is currently up for grabs at a noteworthy discount on Flipkart. It's now listed at just Rs. 46999, down from the original price of Rs. 54,900, marking an impressive 14 percent price drop. To sweeten the deal, there's an additional 5 percent cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Moreover, you can tap into an exchange offer that could save you up to Rs. 39150 when you trade in an old device. In order to check your eligibility for this exchange offer, you simply need to input your area's PIN code.

Why opt for the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 packs impressive feature including 128 GB of internal storage and a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. Its camera setup includes a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera, ensuring top-notch photo and video quality. Powering this device is the A14 Bionic Chip, which houses a Next Generation Neural Engine Processor, delivering exceptional speed and efficiency across a range of tasks. Furthermore, it comes equipped with Ceramic Shield technology, offering up to four times better drop performance, and IP68 water resistance, making it exceptionally durable and dependable.

The iPhone 12 also supports Dolby Vision HDR recording, enabling users to create, edit, and enjoy videos of outstanding quality. It seamlessly streams content to Apple TV or smart TVs using AirPlay. With the Night Mode Time-lapse Video feature, you can capture mesmerizing light trails when using a tripod, while the 10-bit HDR Video Recording ensures approximately 60 times more colors compared to conventional 8-bit video recording.

