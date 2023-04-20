Gone are the days when you needed to save for months to be able to buy one of the premium smartphones available in the market. With the rise of online shopping and the digital economy, it has become incredibly easy to buy a smartphone while paying only a nominal amount. If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone, you need to know about this iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon. Instead of paying Rs. 69900, you can pay as low as Rs. 360 per day with this deal. If this has made you curious, check the details below.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

Paying for an expensive smartphone like the iPhone 13 Mini in one single payment can be a difficult task for many. And oftentimes, it prevents people from owning a premium smartphone, but not today. Even though Amazon has listed the 128GB variant of the smartphone at a price of Rs. 69900, there is a more convenient solution. You can instead opt for an EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) based payment option to divide the cost into multiple payments over a period of six months. And to make things better, Amazon has also introduced a no-cost EMI where you just have to pay the price of the product and will incur no interest rate on top of that. And do you want to know the best part?

The best part about this EMI deal is that you get to take advantage of any flat discounts the platform is offering. Right now, the Rs. 69900 iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant has a 7 percent discount, which brings down its price to Rs. 64900. If you take the EMI deal, this is all you have to pay for.

As part of the EMI deal, you have to pay Rs. 10817 a month for 6 months straight to pay off the iPhone 13 Mini. This amount essentially comes down to Rs. 360 a day. This offer of no-cost EMI is available upon using either an HDFC Bank credit card or an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. This is the most affordable way to pay for an expensive gadget that is just a bit out of your affordability range. To know more about the deal, visit the Amazon product page.

Do note, you will have to pay an additional processing fee of Rs. 199 for the first EMI payment.

Exchange offers on the iPhone 13 Mini

If you are someone who is happy to pay a lump sum but wants the overall amount to be lower, you can instead opt for the exchange offer. Amazon currently has an exchange deal worth Rs. 25000. All you need is to exchange your existing smartphone. The amount of discount that you can redeem will depend on the smartphone model you exchange. However, if you can get the full value, you can take home the iPhone 13 Mini for just Rs. 39900.