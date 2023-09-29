Icon

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 specs leaked! Check display, camera, battery size, more

New leaks about the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 have been revealed just ahead of launch. Check their battery size, storage, display, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 09:38 IST
Icon
Sale on smartphones under 60000: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 7, more
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: This premium iPhone is now way more affordable than before! Flipkart sale is offering flat Rs. 10901  off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 58999 against the listed price of Rs. 69000. Plus, you can also find several bank offers and exchange deal of up to Rs. 26250.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
2/5 Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 price finds its lowest level during this Amazon sale! According to Amazon's listing, the Google Pixel 7 5G is fully priced at Rs. 59990, but it can be purchased with a big discount for Rs. 44449.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This is a deal that offers a premium experience at an affordable price point. It is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart, a substantial discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank offers of Rs. 2,000 and exchange offers of up to Rs. 27250. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 9 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- powered iQOO 9 Pro is now available at Rs. 44990 with a massive 40% discount on Amazon. You can also find Rs. 1250 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 21600 off while exchanging your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The latest A-series phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. You can also get Rs. 3000 off via bank offers. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and sports a 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup. (Priya / HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
View all Images
Google will be launching its new Pixel products on October 4, 2023. (Unsplash)

Google is all set to launch its new generation of Pixel smartphones and smartwatch. This year, it is expected that the company will reveal two smartphones, Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with a smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2. The launch date of the products is scheduled for October 4, 2023, which means only a few days left till we get our hands on them. However, with all the rumours and leaks, we have a bit of an idea about what will be coming. Now, a new leak has made some more revelations about the Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2. Know what may be coming in the new generation of Google devices.

Google Pixel 8 series leaks

According to a report by Win Future, the Pixel 8 may feature a 6.17-inch FHD display whereas the Pixel 8 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The source also shared some leaked images of the smartphones and the watch. The smartphone may come with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage options. The Pixel 8 is expected to have a 4600 mAh battery and the Pixel 8 Pro may come with a 5100 mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be powered by in-house Tensor G3 chipset. The Pixel 8 series may feature a 50MP main sensor however, the pro model may get a 64MP Sony IMX787 ultra-wide sensor. The price for Pixel 8 may start from $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be priced at $899 for the lowest storage variant. Notably, this year, the company has likely slapped a $100 price hike on its phones.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel Watch 2 leaks

The Pixel Watch 2 may feature a 1.2-inch OLED display with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The new generation of the Pixel watch may get a battery upgrade from 294 mAh to 306 mAh.

Note that the above-mentioned specs are based on leaks and speculation. The official details and price of the devices will be announced during the Google launch event, which is happening on October 4, 2023.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 09:11 IST
Home Mobile News Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 specs leaked! Check display, camera, battery size, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Roblox is now available on Meta Quest 3! Know how to get it
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion
iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon