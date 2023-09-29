Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 specs leaked! Check display, camera, battery size, more

Google is all set to launch its new generation of Pixel smartphones and smartwatch. This year, it is expected that the company will reveal two smartphones, Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with a smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2. The launch date of the products is scheduled for October 4, 2023, which means only a few days left till we get our hands on them. However, with all the rumours and leaks, we have a bit of an idea about what will be coming. Now, a new leak has made some more revelations about the Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2. Know what may be coming in the new generation of Google devices.

Google Pixel 8 series leaks

According to a report by Win Future, the Pixel 8 may feature a 6.17-inch FHD display whereas the Pixel 8 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The source also shared some leaked images of the smartphones and the watch. The smartphone may come with 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage options. The Pixel 8 is expected to have a 4600 mAh battery and the Pixel 8 Pro may come with a 5100 mAh battery.

The Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be powered by in-house Tensor G3 chipset. The Pixel 8 series may feature a 50MP main sensor however, the pro model may get a 64MP Sony IMX787 ultra-wide sensor. The price for Pixel 8 may start from $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be priced at $899 for the lowest storage variant. Notably, this year, the company has likely slapped a $100 price hike on its phones.

Google Pixel Watch 2 leaks

The Pixel Watch 2 may feature a 1.2-inch OLED display with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The new generation of the Pixel watch may get a battery upgrade from 294 mAh to 306 mAh.

Note that the above-mentioned specs are based on leaks and speculation. The official details and price of the devices will be announced during the Google launch event, which is happening on October 4, 2023.

