Happy Holi 2023: Top 5 colorful, yet classy phones-Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, iQOO Z6 Pro, more

Happy Holi, the festival of colors and joy, is around the corner. And now, are you ready for some colorful phones? When we think of new smartphones, the first thing that pops into our minds are the features, specifications and to a lesser level, color. Since it is Holi time, it would be apt to check out the many such variants in the market. Smartphones have become such a part of our personalities that the color and design of a device speak volumes about how we feel. We have listed below top-notch smartphones to make your choice wiser and more cheerful.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: The smartphone comes with a 6.6 inch Infinity-V Display. This device houses a huge 5000 mAh battery with a Snapdragon 2.4GHz, 2GHz chipset. This phone features a 50.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP rear camera to hit the right cords for you. The device is available in three unique colors- Dark Red, Black, and Light Green in three storage variants: 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 16499; 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 18999 and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 20999. The device is available on Samsung's official website and on Amazon.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: The smartphone comes with an FHD+ AMOLED Display and houses a 4700 mAh battery with a Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. Its 66W flash charge provides 50% charging in 18 minutes, as claimed by the company. This phone features a 64 MP triple camera to click your nostalgic moments. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available in two colors- Phantom Dusk and Legion Sky in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB(5G) priced at Rs. 22999; 8GB+128GB(5GB) priced at Rs. 23999 and 12GB+256GB(5G) priced at Rs. 27999. The device is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: The smartphone flaunts a 120Hz Curved Vision Display and houses a 5000 mAh battery with MediaTek Dimesity 1080 chipset. Its 67W Super VOOC fast charger helps in charging the battery to its full capacity within an hour providing an all-day-long backup. This phone features a 108 MP AI Triple camera along with a 16MP selfie camera to cherish your cheerful moments. Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G is available in three designs- HyperSpace along with two other colors Nebula Blue and Dark Matter in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 24999; 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 25999 and 8GB+256GB priced at Rs. 27999. The device is available on realme.com and Flipkart.

Vivo Y100 5G: The phone comes with a 6.38-inch display and houses a 4500mAh battery with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The phone offers a 64MP rear camera and 16 MP front camera. The Vivo Y100 comes in two storage variants 8GB+128GB(5G) along with three exquisite colors Metal black, Twilight Gold and Pacific Blue at Rs. 24999. The device is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G: The phone gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display and houses a 5000mAh battery with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The phone offers a 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera along with a 16 MP front camera. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes in three storage variants 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+ 256GB. The device comes in three appealing Glacier Blue, Onyx Black, and Stardust Purple. The price of the devices ranges between Rs. 24999 and Rs. 27999 depending upon the storage variant you choose. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available on Redmi's official website, Flipkart and Amazon.