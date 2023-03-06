    Trending News

    Happy Holi 2023: Top 5 colorful, yet classy phones-Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, iQOO Z6 Pro, more

    You can add these colourful and stylish smartphones in your list of phones to buy to make this a really Happy Holi! From Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, iQOO Z6 Pro to Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and more, check out the top 5 colorful phones.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 18:52 IST
    Samsung Galaxy M04, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco M4 5G, Vivo Y35: 5 feature-packed smartphones
    Samsung Galaxy M04
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy M04: The Galaxy M04 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes with up to 8GB RAM along with RAM Plus feature. The phone features a 5000mAh battery and sports a 6.5 inch display. The device supports a dual rear camera setup (13MP+2MP) along with a 5MP front camera. The all new Samsung Galaxy M04 is available at an effective price of Rs. 8499 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 9499 for 4GB+128GB variant. Also, the phone comes in two colour options – Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue. (Samsung)
    image caption
    2/5 Realme 10 Pro 5G: The all-new Realme 10 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 18999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, the phone features 1 mm Ultra-Slim side bezels and comes with a great display, camera, and battery performance at a pocket friendly price. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is available in three colour options Hyperspace Gold, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter and two variants, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. (Realme)
    image caption
    3/5 Poco M4 5G: The smartphone comes with a plastic back with an In-Cell IPS Dot Display offering a 90Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Powered by a 5000mAh battery that runs all day long, the Poco M4 offers 2 variants, 4GB +64 GB and 6GB +128 GB. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa processor, the phone offers great overall usage experience. Along with 6.58 inch FHD+ Screen 90Hz Smart Display offers you a great viewing experience. The Poco M4 5G is available at Rs. 16999 on Amazon, and Flipkart and offline stores near you. (Poco)
    image caption
    4/5 Vivo Y35: The smartphone is powered by SDM 680 and comes with an 8GB+8GB extended RAM along with 128GB Storage. The phone is equipped with features like capacitive multi-touch and numerous screen modes. It houses a 5000mAh battery and gets a 6.58-inch display. The device is equipped with a 16MP front camera along with a 50MP + 2MP rear camera. The Vivo Y35 comes in two trendy colours - Agate Black and Dawn Gold and is available at Rs. 18999 on the Vivo website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. (Vivo)
    image caption
    5/5 Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus: The phone comes with a rear 108MP Wide Camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It gets a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display and is powered by Snapdragon 695 Processor and offers a capable 5000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is priced at Rs. 19999 and is available in 3 variants, 6GB +128 GB, 8 GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB on Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi official website and offline stores. (Xiaomi)
    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
    View all Images
    Here are some of the best colourful and stylish looking phones you can have this Holi. (Samsung)

    Happy Holi, the festival of colors and joy, is around the corner. And now, are you ready for some colorful phones? When we think of new smartphones, the first thing that pops into our minds are the features, specifications and to a lesser level, color. Since it is Holi time, it would be apt to check out the many such variants in the market. Smartphones have become such a part of our personalities that the color and design of a device speak volumes about how we feel. We have listed below top-notch smartphones to make your choice wiser and more cheerful.

    Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: The smartphone comes with a 6.6 inch Infinity-V Display. This device houses a huge 5000 mAh battery with a Snapdragon 2.4GHz, 2GHz chipset. This phone features a 50.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP rear camera to hit the right cords for you. The device is available in three unique colors- Dark Red, Black, and Light Green in three storage variants: 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 16499; 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 18999 and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 20999. The device is available on Samsung's official website and on Amazon.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BS188D2C

    iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: The smartphone comes with an FHD+ AMOLED Display and houses a 4700 mAh battery with a Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. Its 66W flash charge provides 50% charging in 18 minutes, as claimed by the company. This phone features a 64 MP triple camera to click your nostalgic moments. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available in two colors- Phantom Dusk and Legion Sky in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB(5G) priced at Rs. 22999; 8GB+128GB(5GB) priced at Rs. 23999 and 12GB+256GB(5G) priced at Rs. 27999. The device is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

    B07WHSJXLF

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G: The smartphone flaunts a 120Hz Curved Vision Display and houses a 5000 mAh battery with MediaTek Dimesity 1080 chipset. Its 67W Super VOOC fast charger helps in charging the battery to its full capacity within an hour providing an all-day-long backup. This phone features a 108 MP AI Triple camera along with a 16MP selfie camera to cherish your cheerful moments. Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G is available in three designs- HyperSpace along with two other colors Nebula Blue and Dark Matter in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 24999; 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 25999 and 8GB+256GB priced at Rs. 27999. The device is available on realme.com and Flipkart.

    B0BQ7C75FH

    Vivo Y100 5G: The phone comes with a 6.38-inch display and houses a 4500mAh battery with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. The phone offers a 64MP rear camera and 16 MP front camera. The Vivo Y100 comes in two storage variants 8GB+128GB(5G) along with three exquisite colors Metal black, Twilight Gold and Pacific Blue at Rs. 24999. The device is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

    B0BRVFZSGV

    Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G: The phone gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display and houses a 5000mAh battery with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The phone offers a 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Camera along with a 16 MP front camera. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G comes in three storage variants 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+ 256GB. The device comes in three appealing Glacier Blue, Onyx Black, and Stardust Purple. The price of the devices ranges between Rs. 24999 and Rs. 27999 depending upon the storage variant you choose. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available on Redmi's official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 18:52 IST
    Tags:
    Happy Holi 2023: Top 5 colorful, yet classy phones-Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, iQOO Z6 Pro, more
