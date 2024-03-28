Honor Pad 9 launched in India with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset; Check features, price and more

The Honor Pad 9 has been launched in India, equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and an 8300 mAh battery with 35W fast-charging capability. It has been introduced in the mid-range tablet segment in India and faces competition from the likes of the OnePlus Pad Go and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Lite.

At launch, CP Khandelwal, Joint Managing Director, Htech said, “Whether you're a professional needing seamless multitasking or a content enthusiast craving a cinematic viewing experience on the go, the Honor Pad 9 is engineered to meet those needs and exceed expectations.”

Honor Pad 9 price in India

The Honor Pad 9 is priced at Rs. 24999 in India. Buyers can take advantage of a price drop of Rs. 22999, bringing its price to as low as Rs. 22999.

Honor Pad 9 features and specifications

The Honor Pad 9 features a sleek and lightweight design, weighing 555g and boasting a thickness of 6.96mm. It sports a 12.1-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, offering crisp visuals at 249 pixels per inch (PPI). Its TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certification aims to provide a comfortable viewing experience even during extended usage. The panel supports a peak brightness of 500 nits. The Honor Pad 9 is equipped with an 8 MP front camera and a 13 MP rear camera.

It features eight speakers equipped with a large sound cavity and enhanced by Histen sound effects. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with Adreno 710 GPU. The Honor Pad 9 also gets 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and comes in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. The storage can further be expanded to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

