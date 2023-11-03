Top laptops for students: Honor Magicbook X14 to Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, check them all out

In the fast-paced technological world, schools and colleges have increasingly started to use laptops. Going online is quite convenient. Therefore, having a laptop as a school or college student is integral to keeping up with the advanced needs in terms of studies or developing projects. Apart from studies, students also need some relaxation time which they can get while gaming or streaming. If you are looking for a new laptop and to make the overall experience fun and innovative, check out these top 5 student laptops - they will grab your attention:

Best student laptops

Honor Magicbook X14: The laptop sports a 14-inch FHD IPS Anti-Glare display with a backlit keyboard. It is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Processor which has a 2.0 GHz base speed and 4.4 GHz Max Speed. For an amazing viewing experience, it features an Intel UHD Graphics card. It comes with 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is backed with a 60Wh battery which gives 12 hours of performance. The Honor Magicbook X14 is priced at Rs.79999

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

B0BYKC7RDC-1

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim: It features a 14-inch WUXGA display with up to 300 nits brightness. It also comes 1080p FHD camera and Dolby audio. It is backed with a 56.6Wh battery which claims to give 11 hours of performance. It comes with 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB internal storage and is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor and Intel UHD Graphics card. It is priced at Rs.72990.

B0CFF518HZ-2

MSI Modern 14: It is a lightweight laptop that can be easily carried. It is powered by a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Up To 4.7GHz max speed. It sports an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card for enhanced viewing. It comes with 16GB DDR4 onboard dual-channel RAM and 512 GB internal memory. The MSI Modern 14 is priced at Rs.78990.

B09YCX5F52-3

HP Laptop 15s: The laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD display and is powered by a AMD Ryzen 7 processor. It is also equipped with an AMD Radeon graphics card for an enhanced visual experience. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM with 512GB of internal storage and provides easy connectivity with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2. It comes with a 41Wh battery and the device gets charged up to 50 percent in 45 minutes. It is priced at Rs.64235.

B0C9DDN2JB-4

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max: It features a 15.6-inch display with 3.2K Resolution and up to 300 nits brightness. It is powered by 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5 processor which has a 3.1 GHz base speed and 4.4 GHz max speed. It features a 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB internal storage. For an amazing viewing experience, it features an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. The laptop is priced at Rs.76999.