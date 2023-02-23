Infinix Smart 7 launched! Packs 6.6-inch display, 5000mAh battery; Flipkart price-Rs. 7299

Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, Infinix has introduced another addition in the form of Infinix Smart 7. The company already has a number of affordable smartphones in its portfolio such as Infinix Hot 20 Play, Infinix Smart 6 HD, Infinix Hot 12 and more. According to Infinix, the Infinix Smart 7 makes no compromises on the essentials like Big Display, Big Battery and Bigger Memory to deliver an engaging experience to the users.

After the launch Infinix India tweeted, "Get ready to explore TOOFAAN, with the all new Infinix SMART 7."

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Check out Infinix Smart 7's features, price and specs.

Infinix Smart 7: Features and specifications

The Infinix Smart 7 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. The smartphone has a 13MP Dual AI Camera with Dual Flash at the back. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP Selfie Camera with a dedicated LED flash. In terms of design, the Infinix Smart 7 features a structured wave pattern with anti-bacterial back panel charged with silver ions.

The Infinix Smart 7 is powered by the Unisoc Spreadtrum SC9863A1 Processor and comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. The RAM can be expanded to 7GB via utilizing virtual memory. In terms of storage, the Infinix Smart 7 offers 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

According to Infinix, the Smart 7 features a segment first 6000mAh battery with a standby time of up to 33 days (about 1 month) and 50 hours (about 2 days) of talk time. It features a USB Type-C port with support for 10W fast charging. It runs on Android 12 with the latest XOS 12 skin. For security, the Infinix Smart 7 features a dedicated fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition.

Infinix Smart 7: Pricing and Availability

The Infinix Smart 7 is priced at Rs. 7299 and it will be available for sale starting February 27 on Flipkart. It will be available in three colours - Emerald Green, Night Black, and Azure Blue.