iOS 16.5 beta 4 is HERE; New features revealed as global release date nears

Less than a week after Apple rolled out the iOS 16.5 beta 3 update, it released the iOS 16.5 beta 4 for all those enrolled in Apple Developer Program. The decreasing time for the release dates highlights that the iOS 16.5 global release can be just around the corner. This update comes with some minor improvements as well as new sports features. Many believe that this will be the last major release of the iOS 16 cycle that will bring new features as once the iOS 17 is announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, the new features might be saved for the next iteration.

iOS 16.5 beta 4 rolled out

The iOS 16.5 update was made available yesterday, May 2, and if you are a registered beta tester for iPhone and have still not received it, you should head to the Settings app, select General, and tap on Software Update. The build number for this update is 20F5059a.

The two significant changes made through iOS 16.5 update include the Sports tab in the Apple News app and new functionality for Siri. Apple has added a new Sports tab which will allow users to pick their favorite teams for personalized sports news. This is, however, not a new addition. The feature was already available in Apple News but there was no dedicated tab for this functionality.

Siri has also received a new voice command for screen recording. What this means is that users will be able to start their screen recording without needing to tap any button or go to the Control Center. Users can now just say, “Hey Siri, record my screen”, and the smartphone will begin recording right away.

Alongside iOS 16.5 beta 4 update, Apple has also rolled out iPadOS 16.5 beta 4, watchOS 9.5 beta 4, tvOS 16.5 beta 4, macOS Ventura 13.4 beta 4, and macOS Monterey 12.6.6 beta update.

While there is no fixed date for the release of the iOS 16.5 public version, some rumors have suggested that it can be rolled out by May 15th.