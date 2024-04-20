iPhone 14, OnePlus 11 5G and 3 more smartphones that got cheaper in April 2024

Looking for a new smartphone? Now might be the perfect time to make that purchase. In a bid to attract more buyers, major smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Apple have decided to reduce the prices of their mid-range Android phones. Here's a rundown of five smartphones from OnePlus that have seen a significant drop in price this April.

1. OnePlus 11 5G

Launched in India back in February 2023, the OnePlus 11 5G has now received a price cut. This model boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a robust 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support. Initially priced at Rs. 56999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, it's now available on the OnePlus India website for just Rs. 51999, offered in Eternal Green and Titan Black colour options.

2. Samsung Galaxy A34

Shortly after introducing the Galaxy A35 smartphone in India, Samsung has decided to slash the price of its Samsung Galaxy A34 5G model. The Samsung India website is currently listing the Galaxy A34 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 24499, down from its original price of Rs. 30999. If you're in need of more storage space, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is now available on Flipkart for Rs. 26499, marking a significant discount from its initial price of Rs. 32999.

3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

In India, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has become more affordable, thanks to a price drop of up to Rs. 2,000. This mid-range smartphone, launched by OnePlus earlier this year in July, now offers the 8GB + 128GB variant at Rs. 24,999, down from its original price of Rs. 26,999. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now priced at Rs. 27999, reduced from Rs. 28999.

4. Vivo Y16

The base model of the Vivo Y16, equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999, down from its original price of Rs. 10499. Similarly, the 4GB + 64GB variant has also seen a price drop from Rs. 11999 to Rs. 10999. Launched in India in September last year, the Vivo Y16 features an HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.

5. iPhone 14

Even Apple's iPhones are not immune to price reductions. Amazon is currently offering a substantial discount on the iPhone 14, which made its debut in 2022. Whether you're looking to switch from Android to iOS or simply upgrade from an older iPhone model, the iPhone 14 presents an enticing option with its advanced features. Originally priced at Rs. 79900, it's now available on Amazon at a 21 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 62800. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the cost of the iPhone 14.