iPhone 14 Plus price cut! Grab this exciting deal on Flipkart

Want to gift yourself an iPhone? If yes, then this might be the right time to spend your money on a premium purchase. Because of the ongoing Festive season, various e-commerce platforms are offering amazing deals on iPhones. Currently, Flipkart is providing an exciting deal on iPhone 14 Plus. Apart from the massive price cut, Flipkart has also rolled out an exchange deal and bank offers that too can reduce the price by a large amount. Check to know more about the offer:

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

Flipkart has dropped the price of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus in this sale season. This premium smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs.73999.The original price of this smartphone is Rs.79900, but you can save 7 percent on this iPhone during the Flipkart sale. But the sale doesn't end there. Flipkart has other bank and exchange benefits too. Check them out below:

Other offers

Along with the initial discount, there are also bank and exchange offers available. To sweeten the deal Bank of Baroda Credit Card holders can enjoy an additional 10 percent off on transactions over Rs.5000, with a maximum discount of Rs.1500.

If you want to reduce the price further, you can avail the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 39150. In order to check the availability of exchange offers, you can simply enter the PIN code of your area. Please note that in order to avail good amount of exchange offers, your old smartphone should be in extremely good condition.

iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus features a 128 GB storage capacity. One of the standout features of this device is its Super Retina XDR 6.7-inch display, designed for both productivity and comfort.

It is equipped with a 12 MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera. The Portrait mode with Focus and Depth Control adds exciting elements to your photos. The iPhone 14 Plus boasts MagSafe wireless charging, offering up to 15 W, and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. It is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can be rapidly charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 20 W adapter. It comes with up to 26 hours of video playback time, 20 hours of streaming, and a whopping 100 hours of audio playback time.

