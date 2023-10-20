Icon

iPhone 14 Plus price cut! Grab this exciting deal on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 14 Plus price has dropped down to 73999 on Flipkart. Check out the exchange and the bank offers too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 10:11 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 14 Plus price cut
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 14 Plus price cut
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Plus price cut
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 14 Plus price cut
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 14 Plus price cut
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Plus price cut
icon View all Images
Flipkart has rolled out a massive price cut on the Apple iPhone 14 Plus along with various bank and exchange offers too. (Apple)

Want to gift yourself an iPhone? If yes, then this might be the right time to spend your money on a premium purchase. Because of the ongoing Festive season, various e-commerce platforms are offering amazing deals on iPhones. Currently, Flipkart is providing an exciting deal on iPhone 14 Plus. Apart from the massive price cut, Flipkart has also rolled out an exchange deal and bank offers that too can reduce the price by a large amount. Check to know more about the offer:

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

Flipkart has dropped the price of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus in this sale season. This premium smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs.73999.The original price of this smartphone is Rs.79900, but you can save 7 percent on this iPhone during the Flipkart sale. But the sale doesn't end there. Flipkart has other bank and exchange benefits too. Check them out below:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Other offers

Along with the initial discount, there are also bank and exchange offers available. To sweeten the deal Bank of Baroda Credit Card holders can enjoy an additional 10 percent off on transactions over Rs.5000, with a maximum discount of Rs.1500.

If you want to reduce the price further, you can avail the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 39150. In order to check the availability of exchange offers, you can simply enter the PIN code of your area. Please note that in order to avail good amount of exchange offers, your old smartphone should be in extremely good condition.

iPhone 14 Plus Specifications

The iPhone 14 Plus features a 128 GB storage capacity. One of the standout features of this device is its Super Retina XDR 6.7-inch display, designed for both productivity and comfort.

It is equipped with a 12 MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera. The Portrait mode with Focus and Depth Control adds exciting elements to your photos. The iPhone 14 Plus boasts MagSafe wireless charging, offering up to 15 W, and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. It is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can be rapidly charged to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 20 W adapter. It comes with up to 26 hours of video playback time, 20 hours of streaming, and a whopping 100 hours of audio playback time.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 09:48 IST
