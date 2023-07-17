iPhone 14 Pro price drops from Rs. 129900 to Rs. 117999 on Amazon

Amazon Prime Sale is over, but you still have a chance to nab the iPhone 14 Pro at an affordable price.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 17:27 IST
Why you should pick iPhone 14 Pro Max over other Apple iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 As most Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, there are those who want to go for the earlier models like the one from the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 14 lineup. If you are confused which iPhone model you should opt for, then one of the best models of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the best choice- budget permitting. Here is why. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Though the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bit pricey, it can be currently purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 127999 (128GB) on Flipkart. The iPhone 14  Pro Max comes in four colour options- Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Less with exchange deal and bank offers. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display with pro motion technology. It also supports Always-On display and dynamic island. Also, the  devices support emergency SOS and come with crash detection. (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a triple rear camera setup- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. along with a front camera of 12 MP. Notably on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models come with a 48MP camera. (AFP)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on A16 Bionic chipset compared to that A15 Bionic chipset or older chipset in other iPhone models. It is also splash, water and dust resistant and gets a IP68 rating (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529). (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6/6 As can be seen, the difference is very much there. However, which one you want to opt for depends entirely on your budget and your requirement. Notably, it is always better to go for the newest model because it will get Apple support for a longer period. (AFP)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 14 Pro price has been reduced to a new low after the Amazon Prime Day sale. (REUTERS)

Amazon Prime Day sale has ended and in case you have missed this golden opportunity to nab the best deals on premium smartphones, then know you still have a chance to save a huge amount. One of these exciting deals that is still available is on the iPhone 14 Pro. For those buyers who are waiting to upgrade their smartphone or want to enter the Apple ecosystem for the first time, this will be the best deal for them. Check out this iPhone 14 Pro deal in detail.

iPhone 14 Pro price cut

Amazon has rolled out this attractive discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14. Originally priced at Rs. 129900, it is now available at the discounted price of Rs. 117999. This is the lowest price for an iPhone 14 Pro variant.

In addition, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a special benefit. You can get a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and debit card transactions of the minimum purchase value of Rs. 77940

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange deal: Amazon is also providing an exchange offer where you can receive a significant discount of up to Rs. 55000 while trading in your old smartphone.

B0BDJBGBF3-1

However, it is important to note that the value of the discount may be based on the specific device being exchanged. To maximize the benefit, it is recommended to ensure that the old smartphone is in good working condition and not too old.

Why should you buy iPhone 14 Pro?

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with significant upgrades that iPhone fans have never seen before. With the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a 48MP primary camera, a dynamic island, and numerous other interesting features, the iPhone 14 Pro sets itself apart from the rest of the iPhone series. This is the best choice for those seeking to upgrade from an older iPhone or explore the Apple ecosystem, as it offers a combination of affordability and premium features. The best part is that it offers all the high-end specifications without the higher price tag associated with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 16:41 IST
