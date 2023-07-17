iPhone 14 Pro price drops from Rs. 129900 to Rs. 117999 on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day sale has ended and in case you have missed this golden opportunity to nab the best deals on premium smartphones, then know you still have a chance to save a huge amount. One of these exciting deals that is still available is on the iPhone 14 Pro. For those buyers who are waiting to upgrade their smartphone or want to enter the Apple ecosystem for the first time, this will be the best deal for them. Check out this iPhone 14 Pro deal in detail.

iPhone 14 Pro price cut

Amazon has rolled out this attractive discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14. Originally priced at Rs. 129900, it is now available at the discounted price of Rs. 117999. This is the lowest price for an iPhone 14 Pro variant.

In addition, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a special benefit. You can get a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and debit card transactions of the minimum purchase value of Rs. 77940

Exchange deal: Amazon is also providing an exchange offer where you can receive a significant discount of up to Rs. 55000 while trading in your old smartphone.

However, it is important to note that the value of the discount may be based on the specific device being exchanged. To maximize the benefit, it is recommended to ensure that the old smartphone is in good working condition and not too old.

Why should you buy iPhone 14 Pro?

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with significant upgrades that iPhone fans have never seen before. With the latest A16 Bionic chipset, a 48MP primary camera, a dynamic island, and numerous other interesting features, the iPhone 14 Pro sets itself apart from the rest of the iPhone series. This is the best choice for those seeking to upgrade from an older iPhone or explore the Apple ecosystem, as it offers a combination of affordability and premium features. The best part is that it offers all the high-end specifications without the higher price tag associated with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.