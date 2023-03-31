iPhone 15 leak: Samsung to rush to Apple rescue?

iPhone 15 release is still months away, but Apple's production cycle problems appear to be never ending. After the company struggled to ship enough iPhone 14 units to fulfill the demand for the festive season last December, a new major issue has popped up for the iPhone 15, as per reports. Leaks have suggested that the OLED display panels for the base model of iPhone 15, which are manufactured by BOE, are suffering from light bleeding issues. The problem has arisen after Apple decided to move to a punch hole design for the front camera and the sensors. And to solve the problem, Apple is going to bring Samsung to provide its displays for its upcoming smartphones.

The new leak comes from a report by The Elec which stated, “Samsung Display will start manufacturing OLED panels for the iPhone 15 Series in May, a month earlier than initially planned”. The report also added that the reason for this is that BOE, who makes display panels for the iPhone 14 model, is dealing with a light leak problem.

Samsung to help Apple's display woes

To elaborate, the light leak is a new issue BOE display panels are facing because of making the switch from notch to pin hole for the front camera. In hole display technology, the light leaks from the hole as the panel around the hole does not have enough protection to keep the light from flooding out. This problem is not seen in the liquid crystal displays which were used in the iPhone 14.

This leak also confirms two earlier leaks. First was that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will feature the dynamic island. The problem with the display panel and Apple's move to resort to Samsung panels would definitely indicate that even the base iPhone 15 will be equipped with the dynamic island feature which has been kept only for the Pro models in iPhone 14 series.

The second leak suggested that there might be a price hike for the iPhone 15. Apple has been focused on cost-cutting when it came to the non-Pro models to keep their prices steady but with Samsung displays coming in, those efforts might be wasted and a snowball effect can be reflected in the prices of the upcoming iPhone devices.

However, these are merely leaks and have not been confirmed by any official sources, so do take them with a pinch of salt. The official status of the iPhone 15 will only be released upon its launch later this year.