iPhone 15 leak: Samsung to rush to Apple rescue?

A new report has highlighted that Apple could bring in Samsung to solve a major problem in its displays for the iPhone 15. Check the details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 16:49 IST
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Quick Look: Big screen experience for iPhone fans
image caption
1/5 The iPhone 14 Plus starts at a price of Rs. 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. You get it is the same colour variants as the iPhone 14. And the display notch is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets two 12MP cameras on its back (main and ultrawide). Sensor shift stabilisation and Photonic Engine promise better photography and videography on the iPhone. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
3/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets a big battery which Apple promises to deliver the best battery life on any iPhone. The 6.7-inch display also makes the phone almost as big as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
4/5 The iPhone 14 Plus relies on the A15 Bionic chip with the 5-core GPU and 6GB RAM. That makes it as powerful as last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 The main reason to get the iPhone 14 Plus is its 6.7-inch display. Apple is still using a 60Hz OLED panel with support for Dolby Vision support. Not the smoothest display yet and the display notch is still present here. That 2000 nits of peak brightness is also not present here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
Samsung displays could feature on the iPhone 15 as Apple struggles to fix a major issue. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

iPhone 15 release is still months away, but Apple's production cycle problems appear to be never ending. After the company struggled to ship enough iPhone 14 units to fulfill the demand for the festive season last December, a new major issue has popped up for the iPhone 15, as per reports. Leaks have suggested that the OLED display panels for the base model of iPhone 15, which are manufactured by BOE, are suffering from light bleeding issues. The problem has arisen after Apple decided to move to a punch hole design for the front camera and the sensors. And to solve the problem, Apple is going to bring Samsung to provide its displays for its upcoming smartphones.

The new leak comes from a report by The Elec which stated, “Samsung Display will start manufacturing OLED panels for the iPhone 15 Series in May, a month earlier than initially planned”. The report also added that the reason for this is that BOE, who makes display panels for the iPhone 14 model, is dealing with a light leak problem.

Samsung to help Apple's display woes

To elaborate, the light leak is a new issue BOE display panels are facing because of making the switch from notch to pin hole for the front camera. In hole display technology, the light leaks from the hole as the panel around the hole does not have enough protection to keep the light from flooding out. This problem is not seen in the liquid crystal displays which were used in the iPhone 14.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This leak also confirms two earlier leaks. First was that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will feature the dynamic island. The problem with the display panel and Apple's move to resort to Samsung panels would definitely indicate that even the base iPhone 15 will be equipped with the dynamic island feature which has been kept only for the Pro models in iPhone 14 series.

The second leak suggested that there might be a price hike for the iPhone 15. Apple has been focused on cost-cutting when it came to the non-Pro models to keep their prices steady but with Samsung displays coming in, those efforts might be wasted and a snowball effect can be reflected in the prices of the upcoming iPhone devices.

However, these are merely leaks and have not been confirmed by any official sources, so do take them with a pinch of salt. The official status of the iPhone 15 will only be released upon its launch later this year.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 16:42 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 15 leak: Samsung to rush to Apple rescue?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets