iPhone 15 price in India: Check Apple event 2023 announcement

Apple event 2023: Apple's new flagship phone has been officially launched. The Apple iPhone 15 series has just made its debut at the Apple 2023 event and there are four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple replaced its mini version with Plus last year and the trend has continued this year as well. Apple has announced new upgrades and innovations in their new smartphones, especially in the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. These new features may excite buyers. With new upgrades and additions, did Apple raise its bar higher in terms of pricing? The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max were expected to receive a huge price increase according to the earlier rumors. So, now, know what iPhone 15 price in India is and of all the other variants too.

iPhone 15 series price in India

iPhone 15 price in India: Rs. 79900

iPhone 15 Plus price in India: Rs. 89900

iPhone 15 Pro price in India: Rs. 134900

iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Rs. 159900

iPhone 15 series specs

This year all iPhone 15 versions feature the Dynamic Island which was first introduced in iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standard versions of the iPhone 15 support theA16 Bionic chipset. However, the chipsets have been upgraded with the A17 Pro chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pro versions have a new action button replacing the mute button, which toggled between ring and silent using a single-function switch. camera also has an improved 48MP sensor in comparison with iPhone 14. The Pro models also feature a titanium frame that has reduced the weight of iPhone 15 Pro models, making it the light Pro iPhone ever made. The Apple event also unfolded various new Apple Vision Pro features as well which users will be able to experience after its launch in early 2024.