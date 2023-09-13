Icon

iPhone 15 price in India: Check Apple event 2023 announcement

Apple 2023 event: The iPhone 15 series has been launched on September 12. In case you are interested in the price of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India, then just read on.

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check price and much more now
The iPhone 15 has received various upgrades this year as is clear from the Apple 2023 event announcements. Know what the iPhone 15 price in India and more.
Apple 2023 event: This year's most anticipated event is finally here. Apple has just launched the most awaited smartphone of the year - iPhone 15.
Apple has finally revealed the price of the iPhone 15! You can now buy the iPhone 15 starting at $799.
iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak of 1600 nits HDR brightness, 2000 nits in sunlight, and a display of 6.1 inches.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Pre-orders of these models will begin on Friday, September 15, and they will be available for sale beginning Friday, September 22.
iPhone 15 features Dynamic Island which was introduced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. It has a peak brightness of 1600 nits HDR, 2000 nits in sunlight and a display of 6.1 inches.
The iPhone 15 has received various upgrades this year as is clear from the Apple 2023 event announcements.

Apple event 2023: Apple's new flagship phone has been officially launched. The Apple iPhone 15 series has just made its debut at the Apple 2023 event and there are four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple replaced its mini version with Plus last year and the trend has continued this year as well. Apple has announced new upgrades and innovations in their new smartphones, especially in the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. These new features may excite buyers. With new upgrades and additions, did Apple raise its bar higher in terms of pricing? The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max were expected to receive a huge price increase according to the earlier rumors. So, now, know what iPhone 15 price in India is and of all the other variants too. 

Also read: Catch All Live Updates here.

iPhone 15 series price in India

iPhone 15 price in India: Rs. 79900

mobile to buy?
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Plus price in India: Rs. 89900

iPhone 15 Pro price in India: Rs. 134900

iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Rs. 159900

Also read: iPhone 15 price in US, UK, India, UAE and more: Check Apple event 2023 announcement.

iPhone 15 series specs

This year all iPhone 15 versions feature the Dynamic Island which was first introduced in iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standard versions of the iPhone 15 support theA16 Bionic chipset. However, the chipsets have been upgraded with the A17 Pro chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pro versions have a new action button replacing the mute button, which toggled between ring and silent using a single-function switch. camera also has an improved 48MP sensor in comparison with iPhone 14. The Pro models also feature a titanium frame that has reduced the weight of iPhone 15 Pro models, making it the light Pro iPhone ever made. The Apple event also unfolded various new Apple Vision Pro features as well which users will be able to experience after its launch in early 2024. 

