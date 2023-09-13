iPhone 15 price in US, UK, India, UAE and more: Check Apple event 2023 announcement
The latest iPhone 15 series has been officially launched at the Apple event 2023. This year you may be surprised to see the prices! Check out the Phone 15 price in the US, UK, and India.
Apple event 2023: Apple has finally launched its new generation of premium smartphones, the iPhone 15 series, in which they have announced four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Apple 2023 event was one of the most awaited launch events for all Apple fans who want to upgrade their smartphones with the latest models or simply want to check out what's new. Apple has rolled out major upgrades in the iPhone 15 series and buyers would likely not mind paying extra. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by the new A17 Pro chipset that will boost the overall performance and save battery. Earlier it was anticipated that the cost of iPhone 15 Pro models will be experiencing a hike and now Apple has finally unveiled prices for different regions globally. Although iPhones are the same worldwide, their prices vary due to various factors. So, take a look at the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price.
Price in US
iPhone 15 price in US: Starts from $799
iPhone 15 Plus Price in US: Starts from $899
iPhone 15 Pro price in US: Starts from $999
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in US: Starts from $1199
Price in UK
iPhone 15 price in UK: Starts from £799
iPhone 15 Plus Price in UK: Starts from £899
iPhone 15 Pro price in UK: Starts from £999
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in UK: Starts from £1,199
Price in India
iPhone 15 price in India: Starts from Rs. 79900
iPhone 15 Plus Price in India: Starts from Rs. 89900
iPhone 15 Pro price in India: Starts from Rs. 134900
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Starts from Rs. 159900
Price in UAE
iPhone 15 price in UAE: Starts from AED 3399
iPhone 15 Plus price in UAE: Starts from AED 3799
iPhone 15 Pro price in UAE: Starts from AED 4299
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in UAE: Starts from AED 5099
Price in Australia
iPhone 15 price in Australia: Starts from AU $1499
iPhone 15 Plus Price in Australia: Starts from AU $1649
iPhone 15 Pro price in Australia: Starts from AU $1849
iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Australia: Starts from AU $2199
The Apple September event not only unveiled these iPhones, but also two new series of smartwatches, the Apple Watch series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
