iPhone 15 price in US, UK, India, UAE and more: Check Apple event 2023 announcement

Apple event 2023: Apple has finally launched its new generation of premium smartphones, the iPhone 15 series, in which they have announced four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Apple 2023 event was one of the most awaited launch events for all Apple fans who want to upgrade their smartphones with the latest models or simply want to check out what's new. Apple has rolled out major upgrades in the iPhone 15 series and buyers would likely not mind paying extra. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by the new A17 Pro chipset that will boost the overall performance and save battery. Earlier it was anticipated that the cost of iPhone 15 Pro models will be experiencing a hike and now Apple has finally unveiled prices for different regions globally. Although iPhones are the same worldwide, their prices vary due to various factors. So, take a look at the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price.

Also read: Catch All Live Updates here.

Price in US

iPhone 15 price in US: Starts from $799

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Plus Price in US: Starts from $899

iPhone 15 Pro price in US: Starts from $999

iPhone 15 Pro Max price in US: Starts from $1199

Price in UK

iPhone 15 price in UK: Starts from £799

iPhone 15 Plus Price in UK: Starts from £899

iPhone 15 Pro price in UK: Starts from £999

iPhone 15 Pro Max price in UK: Starts from £1,199

Price in India

iPhone 15 price in India: Starts from Rs. 79900

iPhone 15 Plus Price in India: Starts from Rs. 89900

iPhone 15 Pro price in India: Starts from Rs. 134900

iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India: Starts from Rs. 159900

Also read: Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Gets Dynamic Island, USB Type-C and more

Price in UAE

iPhone 15 price in UAE: Starts from AED 3399

iPhone 15 Plus price in UAE: Starts from AED 3799

iPhone 15 Pro price in UAE: Starts from AED 4299

iPhone 15 Pro Max price in UAE: Starts from AED 5099

Price in Australia

iPhone 15 price in Australia: Starts from AU $1499

iPhone 15 Plus Price in Australia: Starts from AU $1649

iPhone 15 Pro price in Australia: Starts from AU $1849

iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Australia: Starts from AU $2199

The Apple September event not only unveiled these iPhones, but also two new series of smartwatches, the Apple Watch series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.