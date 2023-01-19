    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    iPhone 15 Pro Max to use prism-based zoom lens; Big worry for Samsung?

    iPhone 15 Pro Max to use the prism-based periscope lens system for zoom similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 13:10 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max: It is HERE, and we take a quick look
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings a new 48MP main camera in addition to the new 12MP ultrawide camera and the same old 12MP 3X telephoto camera. The front 12MP camera has an autofocus lens system.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max retains almost the same design as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Deep Purple colour variant is the new colour this here; we have got the Gold version with us. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that promises marginal performance gains over the A15 Bionic. AnTuTu scores show a performance gain of 28 percent in graphics and 19 percent in CPU. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The 1Hz mode allows for an Always On Display for the first time on an iPhone and you can see your widgets as well as wallpaper. Peak brightness levels go up to 2000 nits. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max gets rid of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Other than masking the cutouts, it changes shape to accommodate the icons and widgets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    6/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs. 139,900 in India for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 189,900 for the 1TB version.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    View all Images
    The iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to get a periscope zoom camera system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    The iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 15 Ultra, is coming with a big upgrade to its zoom camera. Even though Apple is months away from unveiling the iPhone 15 series, leaks and rumours have revealed a lot about these phones and what all can we expect. Other than the Dynamic Island becoming a standard affair on all the models along with the 48MP camera sensor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is going to bring another significant upgrade to the camera – a better zoom lens.

    Rumours had already pointed out at Apple including a periscope lens zoom camera on the Pro Max version this year. A new report from The Elec now confirms the same. Apple is looking to replace its current suppliers, Japan Alps and Mitsumi. Instead, it is willing to sign a contract with LG Innotek and Jahwa, both of which supply periscope lens systems for smartphones. Jahwa supplies the components for the periscope zoom camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and now the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra.

    iPhone 15 Pro Max to be a zoom king?

    A periscope lens system would involve a prism-based lens system that puts the entire lens system horizontally inside the body of the phone. This will allow for better zoom without increasing the width of the phone.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    What now remains to be seen is what kind of optical magnification Apple settles for. Apple's big rival Google includes a 5x optical zoom lens on the Pixel 7 Pro whereas Samsung offers a 10x optical zoom lens. Apple could either settle for a 5x optical zoom or max out on the same levels as Samsung's 10x optical zoom.

    Currently, Apple only offers a 3x optical zoom lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These phones can only offer up to 3x optical zoom and everything beyond that is digital. We tested out the zoom camera on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and you can get useable pictures until 7x zooming, beyond which everything looks blurry. Samsung leads the zoom performance with its Galaxy S22 Ultra, offering up to 10X optical zoom.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 12:43 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News iPhone 15 Pro Max to use prism-based zoom lens; Big worry for Samsung?
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation