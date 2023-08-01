iPhone 15 to be a costly affair? Price may be much higher than iPhone 14

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 15 series and reports about this premium smartphone have it that prices will be hiked in a major way. This time it is expected that iPhone 15 might be way more expensive than the iPhone 14 series than we imagined.

Before the iPhone 14 was unveiled last year, there was much speculation that the iPhone 14 Pro variants might come with higher price tags compared to their previous versions. However, Apple ultimately decided to maintain the same pricing. As we approach the iPhone 15 Pro launch later this year, similar rumors about potential price increases are circulating once again.

What is being speculated about iPhone 15 price?

As per the report by 9to5Mac, an unverified report on Weibo claims that Apple might be planning to raise the prices of its iPhone 15 Pro models in order to create a larger price difference compared to the iPhone 15 Plus. Additionally, industry analyst Jeff Pu has also predicted a potential price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in a report sent to investors. Recently, Bloomberg has also reported that Apple is considering the possibility of raising the prices for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. However, it's important to note that these reports are still unconfirmed and subject to change.

“I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” said Tim Cook on a quarterly earnings call this year. People found this as an early sign of the iPhone 15 price rise.

According to a previous report by Bloomberg, Apple has projected that they will ship a similar number of iPhone 15 units as they did for the iPhone 14, aiming for approximately 85 million units in total for this calendar year. With stable unit sales and the potential price increase for the Pro models, Apple anticipates an overall increase in iPhone revenue.

The reports mentioned earlier did not include specific details about the potential prices for the iPhone 15 models. However, prior to the iPhone 14 Pro launch, analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted a possible price increase of approximately $100. This projection would have set the iPhone 14 Pro starting price at $1,099 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting price around $1,199.

These are just predictions, and the actual prices for the iPhone 15 series have not been officially disclosed yet.

It's worth noting that Apple has already implemented price increases for the iPhone in several countries globally. For instance, in the UK, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at £1,099, which is higher than the starting price of £949 for the iPhone 13 Pro. These price adjustments have been observed in various regions and are subject to change based on market conditions and other factors.