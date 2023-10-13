Icon

iPhone 17 Pro tipped to bring space saving innovation

The iPhone 17 Pro models, which will reportedly debut in 2025, could feature space-saving components made from Resin Coated Copper (RCC).

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 13 2023, 14:50 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPhone 14 Pro
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro
icon View all Images
iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly arrive in 2025 with RCC components. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple's new iPhone 15 series has been plagued with problems since launch. Users have reported severe heating issues, especially with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max which is being attributed to the new A17 Pro SoC. However, Apple has come out with a statement saying that it was a software issue which has been fixed with an update. For the unaware, the new A17 Pro SoC is Apple's newest chipset powering the iPhone 15 Pro models. It is the industry's first chip manufactured on a 3-nanometer process, saving space and allowing the company to fit more transistors. However, a new report claims that the iPhone 17 Pro could get a motherboard made using Resin Coated Copper (RCC) which could help save space.

iPhone 17 Pro leaks

In a post on the blog site Medium, seasoned tipster Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro, which is expected to debut in 2025, could feature components made from a new material called Resin Coated Copper (RCC). Kuo said, “RCC can reduce the thickness of the mainboard (i.e., it can save internal space) and make the drilling process easier because it's fiberglass-free.”

While many might suspect that the iPhone 16 series could be the first to get RCC-made components, it won't be the case. “However, RCC will not be adopted in the 2024 iPhone 16 due to its fragile characteristics and inability to pass drop tests.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Kuo further revealed that Ajinomoto is the current leading supplier of RCC material. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are reportedly due to arrive in 2025, could get it if both companies improve the fragility of the material.

Other iPhone 17 rumours

According to reports, Apple has already started working on the iPhone 17 chipsets. As per the report, the rumored A19 SoC would be the first Apple processor to be manufactured on a 2nm process. In theory, it would allow for faster performance while also improving power efficiency, owing to smaller-sized transistors, allowing Apple to fit in more transistors inside each die.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial sources and should be taken with healthy skepticism. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the A19 Bionic and the iPhone 17, which isn't expected to happen for at least a couple of years.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Oct, 14:49 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 17 Pro tipped to bring space saving innovation
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Fortnite
Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update
Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon