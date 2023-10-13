iPhone 17 Pro tipped to bring space saving innovation

Apple's new iPhone 15 series has been plagued with problems since launch. Users have reported severe heating issues, especially with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max which is being attributed to the new A17 Pro SoC. However, Apple has come out with a statement saying that it was a software issue which has been fixed with an update. For the unaware, the new A17 Pro SoC is Apple's newest chipset powering the iPhone 15 Pro models. It is the industry's first chip manufactured on a 3-nanometer process, saving space and allowing the company to fit more transistors. However, a new report claims that the iPhone 17 Pro could get a motherboard made using Resin Coated Copper (RCC) which could help save space.

iPhone 17 Pro leaks

In a post on the blog site Medium, seasoned tipster Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro, which is expected to debut in 2025, could feature components made from a new material called Resin Coated Copper (RCC). Kuo said, “RCC can reduce the thickness of the mainboard (i.e., it can save internal space) and make the drilling process easier because it's fiberglass-free.”

While many might suspect that the iPhone 16 series could be the first to get RCC-made components, it won't be the case. “However, RCC will not be adopted in the 2024 iPhone 16 due to its fragile characteristics and inability to pass drop tests.”

Kuo further revealed that Ajinomoto is the current leading supplier of RCC material. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are reportedly due to arrive in 2025, could get it if both companies improve the fragility of the material.

Other iPhone 17 rumours

According to reports, Apple has already started working on the iPhone 17 chipsets. As per the report, the rumored A19 SoC would be the first Apple processor to be manufactured on a 2nm process. In theory, it would allow for faster performance while also improving power efficiency, owing to smaller-sized transistors, allowing Apple to fit in more transistors inside each die.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial sources and should be taken with healthy skepticism. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the A19 Bionic and the iPhone 17, which isn't expected to happen for at least a couple of years.