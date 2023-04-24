'Keep Calm, Carry On': UK tests first-ever phone-based emergency alert

The UK government issued a “Keep Calm and Carry On, this is just a test” message for its first-ever life-saving Emergency Alerts warning system, sent to every 4G and 5G enabled smartphone device in the country on Sunday.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 10:53 IST
An Emergency Alert is shown on the screen of a smart phone in London on April 23, 2023, as the UK government tests a service meant to warn members of the public of a danger to life in their vicinity. - The UK will conducted its first test of a new emergency alert service on Sunday, with millions of mobile phones emitting a loud alarm and vibration at 3:00pm (1400 GMT). (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
An Emergency Alert is shown on the screen of a smart phone in London on April 23, 2023, as the UK government tests a service meant to warn members of the public of a danger to life in their vicinity. - The UK will conducted its first test of a new emergency alert service on Sunday, with millions of mobile phones emitting a loud alarm and vibration at 3:00pm (1400 GMT). (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP)
An Emergency Alert is shown on the screen of a smart phone in London on April 23, 2023, as the UK government tests a service meant to warn members of the public of a danger to life in their vicinity. - The UK will conducted its first test of a new emergency alert service on Sunday, with millions of mobile phones emitting a loud alarm and vibration at 3:00pm (1400 GMT). (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)
An Emergency Alert is shown on the screen of a smart phone in London on April 23, 2023, as the UK government tests a service meant to warn members of the public of a danger to life in their vicinity. - The UK will conducted its first test of a new emergency alert service on Sunday, with millions of mobile phones emitting a loud alarm and vibration at 3:00pm (1400 GMT). (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP)

The UK government issued a “Keep Calm and Carry On, this is just a test” message for its first-ever life-saving Emergency Alerts warning system, sent to every 4G and 5G enabled smartphone device in the country on Sunday.

A major awareness campaign was launched at 3 pm local time to ensure the British public was aware of the new system's test. The alert has been described as an additional tool in Britain's resilience toolkit when there is an imminent risk to life – such as floods or wildfires.

“Keep Calm and Carry On – that is the British way, and it is exactly what the country will do when they receive this test alert at 3 pm today,” said Oliver Dowden, UK Cabinet Office minister and newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister after the exit of Dominic Raab over bullying allegations.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

"The government's number one job is to keep people safe, and this is another tool in the toolkit for emergency situations, such as flooding or wildfires, and where there is a genuine risk to life. So, it really is the sound that could save your life,” he said.

“Keep Calm and Carry On” is a historic phrase issued by Britain's Ministry of Defence during World War II and has been associated as a quintessentially British saying ever since. It has now been used officially once again as part of the awareness campaign around the new text-based alert system being trialled as an additional safety tool.

The alert is accompanied by a siren-like sound similar to a loud ringtone setting on a mobile phone, with the message reading: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

The UK government said that best practices of Emergency Alerts in other countries have shown that they work more when there is a real emergency if people have previously received a test, so they know what an alert looks and sounds like.

The Cabinet Office said Emergency Alerts have already been used successfully in several countries, including the US, Canada and Japan, where the system has been widely credited with saving lives, for example, during severe weather events.

The government said it has worked with the emergency services and partners, including the Football Association and London Marathon, to ensure the UK-wide test has minimum impact on major sporting events taking place on Sunday.

“Whilst today's 10-second national test may be inconvenient for some, please forgive the intrusion because the next time you hear the alert, your life and the lifesaving actions of our emergency services could depend on it," said Alex Woodman, Chief Fire Officer for Hertfordshire and Resilience Lead on the National Fire Chiefs Council.

"We must use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe, and we need everyone to play their part. The new Emergency Alerts system is one way we can do this,” Woodman added.

The system is expected to be used rarely – only being sent where there is an immediate risk to people's lives, which means no one could receive an alert for months or years, if at all.

“During times of crises, it's vital to warn and inform the public at speed. We look forward to further developing the use of the Emergency Alerts capability and the way it can protect and preserve life, as well as supporting policing's wider response to critical incidents with partner agencies. Alongside partners, we will continue to listen carefully to public feedback and ensure the use of Emergency Alerts has a positive impact,” said Assistant Chief Constable Owen Weatherill, National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Civil Contingencies.

Emergency Alerts is designed to transform the UK's warning and informing capability, working with mobile broadcasting technology to provide a means to get urgent messages quickly to nearly 90 per cent of mobile phones in a defined area when there is a risk to life and provide clear instructions about how best to respond.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 10:52 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News 'Keep Calm, Carry On': UK tests first-ever phone-based emergency alert
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets