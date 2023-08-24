Moto G14 to be launched in new colours on August 24

Moto G14 will be launched in new colour variants today, August 24. Check specs, features, price, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 24 2023, 10:31 IST
Check out the new leaked colour options of Moto G14.
Check out the new leaked colour options of Moto G14. (Motorola/X)
Check out the new leaked colour options of Moto G14.
Check out the new leaked colour options of Moto G14. (Motorola/X)

The Moto G14 was launched in India at the beginning of August as a budget smartphone. The launch included two colour variants: Steel Gray and Sky Blue. The smartphone was launched as Moto's latest G-series with a handful of specifications and features. Earlier this week, Moto announced that it will be launching two new colour options today, August 24. Check out more details about the smartphone here.

Moto G14 new colour variants

Motorola recently announced through a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it has planned something new for Moto G14. The post said, “Attention all those with an eye for impeccable style! We're bringing something colourful your way on the 24th of August. Stay tuned to find out.” Later they confirmed that the new colour option will include Butter Cream and Pale Lilac in India. The new variants will be available for sale on Flipkart on the same day.

Moto G14 specifications and features

The new Moto smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. It will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC with an Arm Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and coupled with 4GB RAM along with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology and phase detection autofocus along with a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is backed with a 5,000mAh battery and 20W TurboPower charging. The Moto G14 will feature Android 13 and it will be running on the company's My UX optimisations

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G14 price

The Moto G14 with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs.9999 in India. It is one of the affordable smartphones offered by the company. If you are interested in buying the new colour variants, then they will be available for sale on Flipkart andMotorola India website.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Aug, 10:31 IST
Home Mobile News Moto G14 to be launched in new colours on August 24
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets