Moto G14 to be launched in new colours on August 24

The Moto G14 was launched in India at the beginning of August as a budget smartphone. The launch included two colour variants: Steel Gray and Sky Blue. The smartphone was launched as Moto's latest G-series with a handful of specifications and features. Earlier this week, Moto announced that it will be launching two new colour options today, August 24. Check out more details about the smartphone here.

Moto G14 new colour variants

Motorola recently announced through a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it has planned something new for Moto G14. The post said, “Attention all those with an eye for impeccable style! We're bringing something colourful your way on the 24th of August. Stay tuned to find out.” Later they confirmed that the new colour option will include Butter Cream and Pale Lilac in India. The new variants will be available for sale on Flipkart on the same day.

Moto G14 specifications and features

The new Moto smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution. It will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC with an Arm Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and coupled with 4GB RAM along with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

It features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology and phase detection autofocus along with a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is backed with a 5,000mAh battery and 20W TurboPower charging. The Moto G14 will feature Android 13 and it will be running on the company's My UX optimisations

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

Moto G14 price

The Moto G14 with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs.9999 in India. It is one of the affordable smartphones offered by the company. If you are interested in buying the new colour variants, then they will be available for sale on Flipkart andMotorola India website.