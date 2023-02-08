    Trending News

    Motorola Moto e13 first impressions: Promising budget smartphone with long battery life

    The Motorola Moto e13 is equipped with the Unisoc T606 chipset and comes with Android 13 Go edition out of the box. Check our first impressions of the smartphone.

    By: AKASH DUTTA
    | Updated on: Feb 08 2023, 21:54 IST
    Motorola Moto e13
    The Motorola Moto e13 starts at Rs. 6,999. (Akash/HT Tech)
    Motorola Moto e13
    The Motorola Moto e13 starts at Rs. 6,999. (Akash/HT Tech)

    Motorola launched the Moto e13 smartphone in India today, February 8. The smartphone is placed in the entry-level sub-Rs. 10,000 segment and competes with the likes of Samsung Galaxy M04, Redmi A1 and others. Considering its price, the smartphone does come loaded with some interesting features, including Unisoc T606 chipset and Android 13 (Go edition) out of the box. However, this is a very competitive segment and consumers who buy smartphones in this range prefer a value for money deal that offers durability and reliability. We were able to spend some time with the device. Read on for our first impressions.

    Motorola Moto e13 price and availability

    The smartphone comes in two variants. The 2GB + 64GB variant has been priced at Rs. 6,999 and the 4GB + 64Gb variant has been priced at Rs. 7,999. The smartphone is available on Flipkart and JioMart. Additionally, users who opt for Jio network will get a cashback of Rs. 700 and other promotional cashback offers.

    Motorola Moto e13 specifications

    The Motorola Moto e13 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. The smartphone is equipped with the Unisoc T606 chipset. Interestingly, it also features the Mali G57 GPU, which is usually seen with Dimensity chipsets. The Moto e13 sports a single rear 13MP camera and on the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which comes along with a 10W charger in the box.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The smartphone also has a IP52 certification for water and dust resistance. Just remember, this is not a 5G phone. The smartphone only has 4G connectivity, which is normal for a smartphone in this price range. It also gets a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Motorola Moto e13 first impressions

    In my limited time with the device, there were some things I quite liked about it. The design is one of them. The smartphone has a sleek and minimalistic design with the back only housing the camera module on the top left and the Motorola logo in the middle. Although the smartphone has a shimmery back panel which is made up of plastic, it definitely feels more expensive than its price.

    Another highlight for me has been its polished operating system. Motorola is known for its stock Android experience and with the Android 13 (Go edition) out of the box, it really punches above its weight. You also get the cool Motorola specific gestures, be it three-finger swipe down for screenshots or shaking it twice to turn on the flashlight.

    In short, there is a lot to like about the Motorola Moto e13. However, there is a lot that remains to be tested as well. We are mainly interested in the camera performance, battery life and overall app experience of the smartphone. So, just wait a little to read our full review where we take an in-depth look at Motorola's latest budget smartphone.

    First Published Date: 08 Feb, 21:52 IST
