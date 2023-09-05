Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features

Even before the launch of the iPhone 15 series, we have heard so many leaks regarding the iPhone 16 series. Over the past few months, tipsters have been trying to get more information about iPhone 15 Ultra. Will Apple introduce it as a fifth phone or will it be a change in name for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We might be sceptical about this year's version, but, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that there will be an iPhone 16 Ultra.

Additionally, leaks reported that iPhone 15 Ultra, if it is rolled out, may not feature Vision Pro features as expected earlier.

Future of iPhone Ultra

According to a Weibo leak (via MacRumors), future iPhone Ultra models may feature Vision Pro's 3D capturing which are called spatial photos and videos. If integrated, this feature will offer an immersive experience through 3D capture and display on the Apple Vision Pro.

According to a BGR report, Apple was planning to enable spatial photos and videos for the iPhone 15 Pro versions before the release of Vision Pro in 2024. Now, it seems like we'll first see the feature in the headset and then in iPhones. The leap of 3D images can transform the whole experience for users, resulting in enhanced viewing and capturing. Note that, users will still be able to project standard pictures in the headset. MacRumors says, the Vision Pro experience is so centred around this feature that the device includes a specific mechanical button to make it more convenient.

This rumour can be a big leap for Apple if they integrate 3D capturing into the iPhone. The company is already announcing so many new features in the upcoming iPhone 15 models including a main wide camera, telephoto camera, ultra-wide camera, LiDAR scanner, and more.

Therefore, we have more to look forward to in next year's Apple launches. Later in 2024, a new high-end iPhone version “Ultra” can be introduced.

Now, all iPhone fans are waiting for the Apple event which is scheduled for September 12, 2023, in which the company will release its new-generation smartphone called iPhone 15 series.