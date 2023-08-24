In a setback, iPhone 15 may feature slower USB Type-C charging

After years of neglecting USB Type-C in favour of its proprietary lightning port, Apple is all set to bring this technology to its iPhones. Starting with the iPhone 15 series, USB Type-C will become standard on all iPhones, and potentially all devices due to EU legislation that requires adopting USB Type-C as the standard method of charging on all devices in an effort to reduce the e-waste that is caused by various types of proprietary chargers. With this move, users won't have to purchase different cables for separate devices and the USB Type-C would follow the ‘One size fits all' approach.

However, it could spell bad news for the upcoming iPhone 15 series, which is tipped to launch at an Apple event on September 12, as the company could limit the charging speeds.

Slower charging speeds

Back in March, quoting a claim by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we reported that Apple would limit the charging speeds for users who don't use Apple-certified chargers and cables. For the unaware, apart from first-party cables, Apple also supports certain third-party accessories that are certified Made for iPhone (MFi). This means users would need to shell out extra bucks to purchase an MFi cable for the iPhone 15, even if they have other USB Type-C cables lying around, making the EU's move almost pointless.

Now, user Majin Bu, in an X post, revealed that even Apple's own USB Type-C cables would not get faster charging as they are only USB 2.0 certified, placing a 480 Mbps cap on data transfer speed as well. A few days ago, ChargerLAB spotted a Thunderbolt chip in the USB Type-C connector of the iPhone 15 series but if this claim by Majin Bu turns out to be true, it could mean that Apple is reserving faster charging and data transfer speeds for its iPhone 15 Pro models.

Bu also revealed that the new USB Type-C cables would be 1.6 meters long, and even shared screenshots that showed a braided and colour-matched cable that could come with the new iPhone.

Do note that the above information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only the official confirmation by Apple will reveal actual details about the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to be at the Apple event which is reportedly scheduled for September 12.