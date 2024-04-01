Top 5 phones launching in April 2024: OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Realme 12X, and more

April 2024 is shaping up to be another exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts, with major brands like OnePlus, Motorola, Realme, and others gearing up for new releases. While some brands have unveiled specific launch dates, others are keeping their timelines under wraps. Among the anticipated releases are the OnePlus Nord CE4, Realme 12X, and Moto Edge 50 Pro, each offering unique features and specifications. Additionally, Infinix is preparing to introduce its Note 40 Pro series, while Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy M55 and M15.

Here's a glimpse of what to expect from these upcoming smartphones:

1. OnePlus Nord CE4: Expected Price and Specs

Scheduled for debut on April 1 in India, the OnePlus Nord CE4 is anticipated to feature an FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and 100W charging capability. Expectations include OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, a 5,500mAh battery, 50MP OIS main + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras, and a 16MP selfie lens. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the device may come in two storage variants - 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, priced at around Rs. 24999 and Rs. 26999 respectively.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 cases revealed: Is this how the 2024 iPhones will look like?

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

2. Realme 12X: Expected Price and Specs

Set to arrive in India on April 2, the Realme 12X is likely to be priced under Rs. 12000. It's confirmed to feature a 6.72-inch FHD 120Hz display, Dimensity 6100+ CPU, Realme's custom skin based on Android 14, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and a 50MP AI main camera.

3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Expected Price and Specs

Launching in India on April 3, the premium Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to sport a 1.5K curved pOLED 144Hz display with 2,000 nits peak brightness. Other features may include Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, Hello UI based on Android 14, 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, 50MP primary main and 13MP secondary lens on the rear, a 50MP selfie shooter, and an IP68 rating. Tipsters suggest it may be priced competitively, possibly falling below Rs. 40000.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series may have 3 smartphones this year; Check expected features, specs and more

4. Infinix Note 40 Pro Series: Expected Price and Specs

While Infinix has not announced the release date, the Note 40 Pro series is expected to debut with a curved 120Hz AMOLED screen, up to 100W wired and 20W wireless charging, and a dedicated X1 Cheetah chip. Expectations include a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 CPU, XOS 14 based on Android 14, a 108MP primary camera, and a 32MP selfie lens. Pricing is speculated to be under Rs. 30000, maintaining Infinix's reputation for offering value-for-money devices.

Also read: iOS 18 at WWDC 2024: Features, AI upgrades, launch date, supported devices and more

5. Samsung Galaxy M55 and M15

The Samsung Galaxy M55 is rumoured to boast a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, and a versatile camera setup. Pricing for various storage configurations is expected to range from Rs. 26999 to Rs. 32999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M15 may feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED screen, Dimensity 6100+ CPU, and a large 6,000mAh battery, with prices starting from Rs. 13499.