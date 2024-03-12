OnePlus Nord CE 4 to launch in India on April 1; Check expected features, specs and more

OnePlus has officially confirmed that it is set to launch its latest smartphone, the OnePlus CE 4, in India on April 1. It becomes the second smartphone to be launched by the company in 2024, following OnePlus 12 in January. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is likely to be part of the sub-Rs. 25000 segment and is expected to take on the likes of Poco X6, Nothing Phone 2a and the new iQOO Z9 5G. Ahead of the official launch, leaks have given us a glimpse of what the smartphone might offer. Check the expected features, specs and other details about the OnePlus Nord CE 4.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 gets a price cut on Amazon

OnePlus Nord CE 4 expected features and specifications

The teaser shared by OnePlus hints at two colours - Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is expected to feature a dual camera setup at the back with an LED ring flash. The teaser image also hints at the volume and power buttons being on the right side of the smartphone, while an IR blaster could also be included with the company providing it for the first time on the new OnePlus 12.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus has already confirmed that the Nord CE 4 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC which claims to give a “better performance for every watt”.

As per the reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 may sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The dual camera setup may include a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera. It might get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

Also Read: Explore 10 OnePlus phones under Rs. 35000

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is likely to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE3 which has features like a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and a 5000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 launch date, time

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to launch in India on April 1, at 6:30 PM IST. The dedicated microsite and Amazon page of the smartphone are already live, where interested buyers can sign up for alerts via a ‘Notify Me' option.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!