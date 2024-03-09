Big Savings Alert: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Gets a Price Cut on Amazon!

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is now available at a discounted price on Amazon, making it even more accessible to tech-savvy consumers. Originally priced at Rs. 19,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is now available with a 10% discount, bringing the price down to just Rs.17,999. This exciting offer is inclusive of all taxes, providing buyers with significant savings on their purchase.

In addition to the price cut, Amazon is offering a range of discounts and offers to sweeten the deal further. Customers can avail themselves of a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on select Credit Cards, making the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G an even more budget-friendly option. Additionally, buyers can enjoy the benefits of No Cost EMI options, allowing them to spread out their payments without incurring any additional interest charges.

For business users, Amazon is offering the opportunity to get GST invoices and save up to 28% on their purchases. Furthermore, customers can take advantage of exchange offers, with discounts of up to Rs. 16,700 available when trading in their old devices for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specs

Now, let's delve into what makes the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G such an enticing proposition. Boasting a stunning 108 MP Main Camera with EIS, along with 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and 2MP Macro Lens, this smartphone ensures users can capture every moment in breathtaking detail. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera for stunning self-portraits.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a vibrant 6.72-inch display with a 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate, offering an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and running on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1, this device delivers smooth performance and seamless multitasking.

With a robust 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G ensures long-lasting power and quick charging capabilities, keeping users connected throughout the day.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Other Offers

The price cut on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, coupled with the range of discounts and offers available on Amazon, presents an irresistible opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to upgrade their device. With its powerful camera, stunning display, and impressive performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is sure to delight users seeking a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!