 Big Savings Alert: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Gets a Price Cut on Amazon! | Mobile News

Big Savings Alert: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Gets a Price Cut on Amazon!

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone receives a substantial price cut on Amazon, and is now available at Rs. 17,999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 09 2024, 16:29 IST
OnePlus Nord CE Lite 3
Upgrade Your Smartphone Game, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Now More Affordable on Amazon. (OnePlus)
OnePlus Nord CE Lite 3
Upgrade Your Smartphone Game, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Now More Affordable on Amazon. (OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is now available at a discounted price on Amazon, making it even more accessible to tech-savvy consumers. Originally priced at Rs. 19,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is now available with a 10% discount, bringing the price down to just Rs.17,999. This exciting offer is inclusive of all taxes, providing buyers with significant savings on their purchase.

In addition to the price cut, Amazon is offering a range of discounts and offers to sweeten the deal further. Customers can avail themselves of a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on select Credit Cards, making the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G an even more budget-friendly option. Additionally, buyers can enjoy the benefits of No Cost EMI options, allowing them to spread out their payments without incurring any additional interest charges.

For business users, Amazon is offering the opportunity to get GST invoices and save up to 28% on their purchases. Furthermore, customers can take advantage of exchange offers, with discounts of up to Rs. 16,700 available when trading in their old devices for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specs

Now, let's delve into what makes the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G such an enticing proposition. Boasting a stunning 108 MP Main Camera with EIS, along with 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and 2MP Macro Lens, this smartphone ensures users can capture every moment in breathtaking detail. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera for stunning self-portraits.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a vibrant 6.72-inch display with a 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate, offering an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and running on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1, this device delivers smooth performance and seamless multitasking.

With a robust 5000 mAh battery and 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G ensures long-lasting power and quick charging capabilities, keeping users connected throughout the day.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Other Offers

The price cut on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, coupled with the range of discounts and offers available on Amazon, presents an irresistible opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to upgrade their device. With its powerful camera, stunning display, and impressive performance, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is sure to delight users seeking a premium smartphone experience at an affordable price point.

 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 16:29 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Big Savings Alert: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Gets a Price Cut on Amazon!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism
GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets