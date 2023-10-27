Icon

Oppo A79 5G, with 50MP camera, launched in India; Check specifications, price, and more

Oppo A79 5G has been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 50MP camera. Know its price, features, and specifications.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 19:26 IST
Oppo A79 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera. (Oppo)

With the ongoing festival season, various smartphones are being released in the market. If you are looking for a budget 5G smartphone, then this may be a good opportunity for you. Recently, Oppo India has launched its latest A79 5G. This device is built for users who seek a premium 5G device that strikes a balance between design, performance, and a fast-charging battery that lasts over a day of moderate use. Let's take a look at the features of this newly launched smartphone in detail.

Oppo A79 5G Specifications

The Oppo A79 5G is available in Glowing Green and Mystery Black color options. It weighs just 193g and is 7.99mm thin. For extra durability, the IP54-rated smartphone is subjected to more than 320 quality tests and 130 extreme reliability tests. This device sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera. This screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo A79 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup, including a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. The A79 5G packs the MediaTek 6020 SoC that comprises dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores and six 2GHz Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores.

The smartphone boasts 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while adding support for up to 1TB microSD cards. ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 offers myriad other features, including auto Pixelate for privacy when sharing chat screenshots, and an upgraded Private Safe to protect sensitive documents from prying eyes. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W charger.

Price and Availability

The device is priced at Rs. 19999 and will be available starting Oct 28, 2023, at the Oppo Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail outlets.

Festive Sale Offers

  • Oppo has announced discounts and promotions on select products, tailor-made for the Diwali season.
  • Customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs.4000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months from ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank and One Card from mainline retail outlets and the Oppo Store
  • Additionally, customers can avail of Zero Down Payment schemes from leading financiers such as Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank and Mahindra Finance
  • Loyal Oppo customers can also avail an Exchange Bonus of up to Rs. 4000
  • As a part of My Oppo Exclusive, customers stand to win a cash prize of up to Rs.10 lakh, and other assured gifts on the purchase of any Oppo device.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 19:26 IST
