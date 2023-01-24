Oppo Find N2 Flip is coming for Samsung’s Flip 4; to launch on THIS date

Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to break cover at the MWC 2023 event. Here is everything we know about it.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is coming to the global markets and while Oppo is yet to break silence on it, leaks and rumours have left almost nothing to imagination. We know that this phone could launch in India and be priced competitively to take on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone is expected to change almost nothing when compared to the version built for the Chinese market. The launch date, however, is still a mystery and we now seem to have a fair idea on when Oppo might launch this handset in India.

Based on a new tip from SnoopyTech on Twitter, it is said that the Oppo Find N2 Flip could be announced during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 event. The expo will take place between February 27 and March 2, 2023, which is where the Find N2 Flip is expected to go global. The phone is likely to go on sale in Europe in that period and may follow it to India later. The tipster also sheds light on the specifications of the device.

Oppo Find N2 Flip coming to global markets soon

The Find N2 Flip will be available in two colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple. The rest of the specifications of the phone will remain unchanged from the Chinese variant. The phone will be based on the Dimensity 9000 Plus chip, accompanied with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. A 4300mAh battery will power the entire phone and Oppo will include support for 44W SUPERVOOC charging.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Find N2 Flip also seems to have a decent pair of cameras, consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera. The front camera will have a 32MP camera. The display on the Find N2 Flip is a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 but there is also a Cover Display measuring 3.26-inches with a 720p OLED 60Hz display under Gorilla Glass protection.

What remains to be seen is the pricing for the global markets. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at Rs. 89999 for the base version with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.