Oppo Reno 10 launched in India! Check price, availability, and special features

Oppo has launched its premium Reno 10 5G series in India today! The Reno series has is known for its impressive camera capabilities. To take the series further, Oppo has brought three new models -- the standard Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and the premium Reno 10 Pro Plus. The flagship Oppo Reno 8 series has already been launched in China in May and recently in Malaysia. Now, Indian customers will be able to buy the Oppo Reno 10 5G series in India soon. Here is all you need to know – from price, availability, and specs to features of the Oppo Reno 10 5G series. Have a look.

Oppo Reno 10 5G series at a glance

Oppo Reno 10 5G: It features a 6.74-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This standard Oppo Reno 10 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset under the hood. It also features 64MP OIS camera and a 32MP selfie camera. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 67W charging support. It comes in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey colour variants.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: This higher variant runs on Snapdragon 778G chipset and carries a 4600mAh battery with 80W charging. For photography, it brings a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 32MP camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it gets a 32MP front camera.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G: The top-end premium model of the series is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Amongst all, it is supported by a fast 100W charging support, however, it packs only a 4700mAh battery. Being the premium member of the series, it features a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP telephoto portrait camera along with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Oppo Reno 10 5G: Price and availability

Looking forwards to buying the latest camera-centric Oppo Reno 10 5G series? Here is how much these new Oppo phones costs:

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: Rs. 39999 (available from 13th July)

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G: Rs. 54999 (available from 13th July)

Oppo Reno 10 5G: Price yet to be revealed (available from 20th July)