    Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed! 108MP camera, curved display teased

    Oppo Reno 8T has been confirmed by the company’s official website in Indonesia. Check out all details.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 21 2023, 21:01 IST
    Oppo Reno 8T
    Oppo Reno 8T teased officially, two models to focus on portrait photography. (Oppo)
    Oppo Reno 8T
    Oppo Reno 8T teased officially, two models to focus on portrait photography. (Oppo)

    The first big launch from Oppo in 2023 could be the Reno 8T series, which has already been teased by the company's Indonesia arm. Leaks and rumours have spoken about it for long and now, the Reno 8T has broken cover. There will be two phones in the series and the renders leave nothing to the imagination. However, Oppo is yet to reveal all the specifications and so far, we only know about its cameras. It seems these phones could launch in India under the F23 series soon.

    The Reno 8T series has its own teaser page and there are a lot of things to look at. For starters, there will be two phones in the series, with the higher model having the premium curved edge display and Oppo's famed Glow finish. The lesser variant is seen getting the vegan leather finish, something that we saw on the Oppo F21 Pro 4G from last year. The design is fresh, with Oppo ditching the camera hump for single standalone lens housings.

    Oppo Reno 8T teased globally

    The Reno 8T series is likely to spawn the lesser variant with a 4G chip and the higher variant with a 5G chip. The Reno 8T 4G has the vegan leather design at the back, finished in a shade of orange. Its Midnight Black variant as well as the Reno 8T 5G models get the Oppo Glow finish.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The Reno 8T 5G is shown to have the 108MP rear camera along with two other cameras. Oppo is advertising a micro camera and that seems to be limited to the 4G variant, which was also the case with last year's Oppo F21 Pro. The standard variant appears to retain the ring light around this micro camera. The display on the 5G model appears to be an OLED display with a center mounted punch hole camera whereas the cheaper model could have an IPS LCD display.

    What remains to be seen is whether Oppo brings these phones to India under the Reno badge or assign them to the F series. The Reno series has always been the flagship series for the company in India. That said, rumours suggest Oppo planning to bring the Find N2 Flip as its latest foldable flagship to India soon.

    First Published Date: 21 Jan, 21:01 IST
