Poco C61 launched in India with 90Hz display; Check features, price and other details

Poco has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Poco C61. This launch closely follows the unveiling of the Poco X6 Neo, another smartphone aimed at the mid-range segment, earlier this month. The Poco C61 has been introduced in the budget segment and aims to capture it courtesy of features like a 90Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery.

Also Read: Poco X6 Neo launched in India

At launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, Poco India said, “Boasting a premium design and impressive features, the POCO C61 is tailored to meet our consumers' needs. We are confident that the POCO C61 will redefine expectations for budget smartphones, and we eagerly anticipate our customers' firsthand experience with it.”

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Poco C61 features and specifications

The Poco C61 features a 6.71-inch LCD Dot Drop HD+ display. The panel has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness of 500nits and supports a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, promising responsiveness. The smartphone gets Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection against accidental drops.

It is powered by MediaTek G36, an octa-core processor based on 12nm technology. It is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage. The Poco C61 also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB. On the back, there's an 8MP AI Dual camera which has features such as AI portrait mode with depth control, Film Filters, Timed burst, HDR, and more. There's also a 5MP selfie shooter on the front.

Also Read: Poco M6 5G launched in India with Airtel exclusive offers

All this is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via USB Type-C.

Poco C61 price and availability

The Poco C61 is available in two variants - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The former is priced at Rs. 6999 while the latter can be purchased for Rs. 7999. These prices are inclusive of a Rs. 500 coupon which buyers can take advantage of on the first day of sale on Flipkart and the brand website.

It is available in three colours - Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!