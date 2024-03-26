 Poco C61 launched in India with 90Hz display; Check features, price and other details | Mobile News

Poco C61 launched in India with 90Hz display; Check features, price and other details

The Poco C61 has been launched in India with features such as a 90Hz display and 5000mAh battery. From features to price, know all about the Poco C61.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2024, 13:22 IST
Icon
Poco C61
The Poco C61 has been launched in India. Check features, price and more. (Poco)
Poco C61
The Poco C61 has been launched in India. Check features, price and more. (Poco)

Poco has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Poco C61. This launch closely follows the unveiling of the Poco X6 Neo, another smartphone aimed at the mid-range segment, earlier this month. The Poco C61 has been introduced in the budget segment and aims to capture it courtesy of features like a 90Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery.

Also Read: Poco X6 Neo launched in India

At launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, Poco India said, “Boasting a premium design and impressive features, the POCO C61 is tailored to meet our consumers' needs. We are confident that the POCO C61 will redefine expectations for budget smartphones, and we eagerly anticipate our customers' firsthand experience with it.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Poco C61 features and specifications

The Poco C61 features a 6.71-inch LCD Dot Drop HD+ display. The panel has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness of 500nits and supports a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, promising responsiveness. The smartphone gets Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection against accidental drops.

It is powered by MediaTek G36, an octa-core processor based on 12nm technology. It is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage. The Poco C61 also supports expandable storage of up to 1TB. On the back, there's an 8MP AI Dual camera which has features such as AI portrait mode with depth control, Film Filters, Timed burst, HDR, and more. There's also a 5MP selfie shooter on the front.

Also Read: Poco M6 5G launched in India with Airtel exclusive offers

All this is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via USB Type-C.

Poco C61 price and availability

The Poco C61 is available in two variants - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The former is priced at Rs. 6999 while the latter can be purchased for Rs. 7999. These prices are inclusive of a Rs. 500 coupon which buyers can take advantage of on the first day of sale on Flipkart and the brand website.

 It is available in three colours - Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 13:15 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Poco C61 launched in India with 90Hz display; Check features, price and other details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks frenzy online! Fans excited despite valid scepticism
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile
Activision launches Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile for iOS and Android globally
Rockstar offers
Rockstar Games's GTA Online survey offers players lucrative in-game rewards for valuable feedback
Pokemon
Pokemon fan forum Relic Castle vanishes abruptly due to DMCA notice, community left in disarray

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets