Poco M6 5G launched in India with Airtel exclusive offers! Check features, availability and more

Poco India in partnership with Airtel launches its brand new 5G smartphone in India, the Poco M6 5G at an enticing price of Rs. 8799. Know its features, special offers, availability and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 08 2024, 15:45 IST
POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
Poco M6 5G
1/6 1. POCO Unveils Green Variants: POCO introduces vibrant green variants of its popular models, POCO M6 5G and POCO C65, aiming to infuse more vibrancy into the lineup. These eye-catching additions will be available across all storage options exclusively on Flipkart, catering to the young, tech-savvy crowd.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. POCO M6 5G Highlights: The POCO M6 5G boasts a captivating Sky Dance design, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ for seamless performance. It features a 6.74" 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, a 50MP AI dual camera setup, and a robust 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. POCO M6 5G Pricing and Offers: Priced competitively, the POCO M6 5G starts at INR 9,499, offering variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Additionally, Airtel prepaid users can avail of an exclusive offer of 50GB of extra data with their purchase.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. POCO C65 Features: The POCO C65 impresses with its sleek design and notch-free water-drop display, offering a vibrant 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz screen. It excels in photography with a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset for exceptional performance, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. POCO C65 Pricing and Offers: Available at attractive prices starting from INR 7,499, the POCO C65 provides variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Coupled with offers, it delivers both style and performance to consumers.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. Enhanced User Experience: Both POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 prioritize user experience with features like fast charging, robust battery life, impressive camera setups, and immersive displays. These additions aim to cater to the preferences of modern smartphone users, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable mobile experience.   (Amazon)
The Poco M6 5G has been launched in India in partnership with Airtel.

Poco has set the stage for a game-changer in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its most budget-friendly 5G smartphone to date. The Poco M6 5G has now made its mark as an Airtel-exclusive offering, bundling in a one-time data package for Airtel prepaid users. Initially introduced to the Indian market in December 2023, this device boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 plus SoC and a robust 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. This marks Poco's second foray into Airtel exclusivity, following the earlier introduction of the Poco C51 variant at Rs. 5999, which included a generous 50GB one-time mobile data offering.

Poco M6 5G: Details

Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Airtel once again for our most affordable 5G phone, POCO M6 5G. Building on the success of our previous collaboration for POCO C51, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to bring POCO's cutting-edge technology to an even wider audience, particularly the youth. As India embraces the swift 5G revolution, our commitment to affordability aligns seamlessly with the growing demand for accessible and advanced mobile solutions in the evolving digital landscape."

Also read: Poco gaming laptop? India could get it next year

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant: Pricing and Availability

The Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant dazzles in three captivating colours: Galactic Black, Orion Blue, and Polaris Green. With three RAM and storage combinations available - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB - the smartphone will kick off at an enticing price of Rs. 8799 on Flipkart and will hit the shelves on March 10.

Airtel Exclusive Offer

Airtel has sweetened the deal by announcing that its prepaid customers will enjoy a one-time mobile data bonus of 50GB upon purchase. Non-Airtel users, not to be left out, can opt for doorstep SIM delivery, which also includes the coveted 50GB benefit with instant activation, as clarified in a recent press release.

Also read: X introduces Articles for sharing long-form content; Know how to compose, edit, and more

Poco M6 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant packs a punch, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Users can revel in the power of up to 8GB RAM and storage options extending to a capacious 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Running on Android 13-based MIUI 14, the device sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup at the back, boasting a 50MP AI-backed main sensor and a secondary lens. Meanwhile, selfie enthusiasts can capture the perfect shot with the 5MP front camera. All of this is powered by a reliable 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, ensuring that the Poco M6 5G stands out as an enticing proposition in the competitive smartphone market.

First Published Date: 08 Mar, 15:45 IST
Tags:
