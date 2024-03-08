Poco M6 5G launched in India with Airtel exclusive offers! Check features, availability and more

Poco has set the stage for a game-changer in the Indian smartphone market with the launch of its most budget-friendly 5G smartphone to date. The Poco M6 5G has now made its mark as an Airtel-exclusive offering, bundling in a one-time data package for Airtel prepaid users. Initially introduced to the Indian market in December 2023, this device boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 6100 plus SoC and a robust 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. This marks Poco's second foray into Airtel exclusivity, following the earlier introduction of the Poco C51 variant at Rs. 5999, which included a generous 50GB one-time mobile data offering.

Poco M6 5G: Details

Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head of POCO India, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Airtel once again for our most affordable 5G phone, POCO M6 5G. Building on the success of our previous collaboration for POCO C51, we are confident that this partnership will enable us to bring POCO's cutting-edge technology to an even wider audience, particularly the youth. As India embraces the swift 5G revolution, our commitment to affordability aligns seamlessly with the growing demand for accessible and advanced mobile solutions in the evolving digital landscape."

Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant: Pricing and Availability

The Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant dazzles in three captivating colours: Galactic Black, Orion Blue, and Polaris Green. With three RAM and storage combinations available - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB - the smartphone will kick off at an enticing price of Rs. 8799 on Flipkart and will hit the shelves on March 10.

Airtel Exclusive Offer

Airtel has sweetened the deal by announcing that its prepaid customers will enjoy a one-time mobile data bonus of 50GB upon purchase. Non-Airtel users, not to be left out, can opt for doorstep SIM delivery, which also includes the coveted 50GB benefit with instant activation, as clarified in a recent press release.

Poco M6 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the Poco M6 5G Airtel-exclusive variant packs a punch, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Users can revel in the power of up to 8GB RAM and storage options extending to a capacious 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Running on Android 13-based MIUI 14, the device sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup at the back, boasting a 50MP AI-backed main sensor and a secondary lens. Meanwhile, selfie enthusiasts can capture the perfect shot with the 5MP front camera. All of this is powered by a reliable 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, ensuring that the Poco M6 5G stands out as an enticing proposition in the competitive smartphone market.