 Poco X6 Neo launched in India with a 120Hz display! Check features, price and other details | Mobile News

Poco X6 Neo launched in India with a 120Hz display! Check features, price and other details

The Poco X6 Neo has been launched in India with features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery and more. From features to price, know all about the new Poco X6 Neo.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 13 2024, 13:30 IST
POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
Poco X6 Neo
1/6 1. POCO Unveils Green Variants: POCO introduces vibrant green variants of its popular models, POCO M6 5G and POCO C65, aiming to infuse more vibrancy into the lineup. These eye-catching additions will be available across all storage options exclusively on Flipkart, catering to the young, tech-savvy crowd.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. POCO M6 5G Highlights: The POCO M6 5G boasts a captivating Sky Dance design, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ for seamless performance. It features a 6.74" 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, a 50MP AI dual camera setup, and a robust 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. POCO M6 5G Pricing and Offers: Priced competitively, the POCO M6 5G starts at INR 9,499, offering variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Additionally, Airtel prepaid users can avail of an exclusive offer of 50GB of extra data with their purchase.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. POCO C65 Features: The POCO C65 impresses with its sleek design and notch-free water-drop display, offering a vibrant 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz screen. It excels in photography with a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset for exceptional performance, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. POCO C65 Pricing and Offers: Available at attractive prices starting from INR 7,499, the POCO C65 provides variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Coupled with offers, it delivers both style and performance to consumers.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. Enhanced User Experience: Both POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 prioritize user experience with features like fast charging, robust battery life, impressive camera setups, and immersive displays. These additions aim to cater to the preferences of modern smartphone users, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable mobile experience.   (Amazon)
Poco X6 Neo
Poco X6 Neo is available for purchase in three colours. Check details. (Poco)

After weeks of anticipation, the Poco X6 Neo has been launched in India. It is the latest entry into the Poco X series which already includes the Poco X6 and X6 Pro and aims to compete in the mid-range segment against the likes of Redmi Note 13 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. At launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “POCO X6 Neo is designed with sleek sophistication and boasts AMOLED display technology, specifically tailored to meet the demands of GenZ.” From features to price, know all about the Poco X6 Neo.

Also Read: Smartphones launching in March 2024

Poco X6 Neo features and specifications

The Poco X6 Neo features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports a peak brightness of 1000 nits, a 2160Hz Instantaneous Touch Sampling Rate and a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3. For nighttime use, the Poco X6 Neo integrates 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the smartphone gets the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also supports an additional 12GB RAM which can be expanded virtually. POCO X6 Neo runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and comes with a promise of 2 Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

On the back of the Poco X6 Pro is a dual camera system headlined by a 108MP primary camera and 3x Lossless In-Sensor zoom. There's also a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. All this is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging via USB Type-C. Other Poco X6 Neo features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a single speaker with Dolby Atmos.

Poco X6 Neo price and availability

The Poco X6 Neo starts at Rs. 14999 for the 128GB storage variant whereas the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16999. The pricing is inclusive of an additional Rs. 1000 discount which is applicable on ICICI Credit/Debit cards and EMI transactions.

Also Read: Poco X6 Pro Review

The Poco X6 Neo is available for purchase in three colours - Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black. The Special Early Access Sale of the Poco X6 Neo starts on March 13 at 7 PM IST.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 13:29 IST
