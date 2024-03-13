Poco X6 Neo launched in India with a 120Hz display! Check features, price and other details

After weeks of anticipation, the Poco X6 Neo has been launched in India. It is the latest entry into the Poco X series which already includes the Poco X6 and X6 Pro and aims to compete in the mid-range segment against the likes of Redmi Note 13 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. At launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India said, “POCO X6 Neo is designed with sleek sophistication and boasts AMOLED display technology, specifically tailored to meet the demands of GenZ.” From features to price, know all about the Poco X6 Neo.

Poco X6 Neo features and specifications

The Poco X6 Neo features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel supports a peak brightness of 1000 nits, a 2160Hz Instantaneous Touch Sampling Rate and a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3. For nighttime use, the Poco X6 Neo integrates 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming.

Under the hood, the smartphone gets the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It also supports an additional 12GB RAM which can be expanded virtually. POCO X6 Neo runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and comes with a promise of 2 Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

On the back of the Poco X6 Pro is a dual camera system headlined by a 108MP primary camera and 3x Lossless In-Sensor zoom. There's also a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. All this is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging via USB Type-C. Other Poco X6 Neo features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a single speaker with Dolby Atmos.

Poco X6 Neo price and availability

The Poco X6 Neo starts at Rs. 14999 for the 128GB storage variant whereas the 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16999. The pricing is inclusive of an additional Rs. 1000 discount which is applicable on ICICI Credit/Debit cards and EMI transactions.

The Poco X6 Neo is available for purchase in three colours - Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Black. The Special Early Access Sale of the Poco X6 Neo starts on March 13 at 7 PM IST.

