Poco X6 Neo specs, price leaked ahead of launch in India tomorrow; know what to expect

The Poco X6 Neo is set to launch tomorrow, featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and more. Ahead of the launch in India, the Poco X6 Neo specs and price have been revealed.

The Poco X6 Neo will be launched in India tomorrow, March 13. Check Poco X6 Neo specs, price and more. (Poco/Flipkart)

The Poco X6 Pro made its global debut in January 2024, and the series is set to get another entry with the launch of the Poco X6 Neo tomorrow, March 13. The smartphone is likely to sit below the Poco X6 Pro in the company's mid-range segment and is expected to take on the likes of Nothing Phone 2a, iQOO Z9 and OnePlus Nord CE 4. Ahead of the launch in India, the Poco X6 Neo specs and price have been revealed. Check details.

Also Read: Poco X6 Neo set to launch in India on March 13

Poco X6 Neo specs, price leaked

A microsite for the Poco X6 Neo is already live on Flipkart which has confirmed a few details about the upcoming smartphone. It will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone will sport a bezel-less design with a 7.69mm 'Xtra Thin' body and a 93.3% screen-to-body ratio. On the back of the Poco X6 Neo is a dual camera system with a 108MP primary camera. The camera system gets 3x lossless in-sensor zoom. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080+ 5G SoC and will support up to 24GB RAM (12GB RAM+12GB Turbo RAM).

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As per tipster Yogesh Brar, the Poco X6 Neo will sport a 6.6-inch display and will have a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The smartphone may get a 5000mAh battery which could support 33W fast charging. Other probable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, IP54 splash and dust resistance and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also Read: Poco X6 Neo officially teased

Coming to the pricing, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore suggested that the Poco X6 Neo could start at Rs. 16999 in India. Moreover, it may run on Android 13 and could come with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. That said, all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation from Poco, which is likely to happen during the launch of the Poco X6 Neo tomorrow, March 13.

