 Poco X6 Neo officially teased ahead of launch in India; Know features, specs and more | Mobile News

Poco X6 Neo officially teased ahead of launch in India; Know features, specs and more

Poco is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Poco X6 Neo, in India, and it was officially teased for the first time on social media platforms. Know rumoured features, specifications and more, ahead of Poco X6 Neo’s India launch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 14:24 IST
POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
Poco X6 Pro
1/6 1. POCO Unveils Green Variants: POCO introduces vibrant green variants of its popular models, POCO M6 5G and POCO C65, aiming to infuse more vibrancy into the lineup. These eye-catching additions will be available across all storage options exclusively on Flipkart, catering to the young, tech-savvy crowd.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 2. POCO M6 5G Highlights: The POCO M6 5G boasts a captivating Sky Dance design, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ for seamless performance. It features a 6.74" 90Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, a 50MP AI dual camera setup, and a robust 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. POCO M6 5G Pricing and Offers: Priced competitively, the POCO M6 5G starts at INR 9,499, offering variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Additionally, Airtel prepaid users can avail of an exclusive offer of 50GB of extra data with their purchase.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. POCO C65 Features: The POCO C65 impresses with its sleek design and notch-free water-drop display, offering a vibrant 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz screen. It excels in photography with a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio G85 chipset for exceptional performance, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 5. POCO C65 Pricing and Offers: Available at attractive prices starting from INR 7,499, the POCO C65 provides variants with 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB storage options. Coupled with offers, it delivers both style and performance to consumers.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. Enhanced User Experience: Both POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 prioritize user experience with features like fast charging, robust battery life, impressive camera setups, and immersive displays. These additions aim to cater to the preferences of modern smartphone users, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable mobile experience.   (Amazon)
Anticipation grows as leaks hint at the specifications and pricing of the Poco X6 Neo. Check details. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi known for offering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices, is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone in India – the Poco X6 Neo. It is likely to be part of the Poco X6 series which already has the Poco X6 and X6 Pro. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Realme 12 launch, which raised eyebrows due to its choice of chipset and pricing.

Poco X6 Neo officially teased

Himanshu Tandon, the head of Poco India, took to social media to tease the upcoming Poco X6 Neo, indirectly criticizing the Realme 12 for its use of the Dimensity 6100+ SoC at a price point of Rs. 16,999. Tandon highlighted that Poco's M6, powered by the same chipset, is priced significantly lower, under Rs. 10,000.

Also Read: POCO X6 sale announced in India

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Poco X6 Neo, slated for launch next week, is expected to offer significant competition in the mid-range segment. Leaks suggest that it may be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, featuring a 108 MP main camera and the Dimensity 6080 SoC. While this chipset offers marginal improvements over the Realme 12's Dimensity 6100+, the pricing is expected to be more competitive, potentially starting at under Rs. 16,000.

Poco X6 Neo: Expected features and specifications

In terms of specifications, the Poco X6 Neo is rumored to sport a 6.67-inch 1080x2400 120 Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It may feature a 2 MP depth sensor, a 16 MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for added convenience. Additionally, the device is expected to pack a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

As anticipation builds for the official unveiling of the Poco X6 Neo, smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await more details about its features, pricing, and availability. With its promise of delivering top-notch performance and value for money, the Poco X6 Neo is poised to make a splash in the Indian smartphone market upon its launch.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 13:01 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Poco X6 Neo officially teased ahead of launch in India; Know features, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets