Poco X6 Neo officially teased ahead of launch in India; Know features, specs and more

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi known for offering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices, is gearing up to launch its latest smartphone in India – the Poco X6 Neo. It is likely to be part of the Poco X6 series which already has the Poco X6 and X6 Pro. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Realme 12 launch, which raised eyebrows due to its choice of chipset and pricing.

Poco X6 Neo officially teased

Himanshu Tandon, the head of Poco India, took to social media to tease the upcoming Poco X6 Neo, indirectly criticizing the Realme 12 for its use of the Dimensity 6100+ SoC at a price point of Rs. 16,999. Tandon highlighted that Poco's M6, powered by the same chipset, is priced significantly lower, under Rs. 10,000.

The Poco X6 Neo, slated for launch next week, is expected to offer significant competition in the mid-range segment. Leaks suggest that it may be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro, featuring a 108 MP main camera and the Dimensity 6080 SoC. While this chipset offers marginal improvements over the Realme 12's Dimensity 6100+, the pricing is expected to be more competitive, potentially starting at under Rs. 16,000.

Poco X6 Neo: Expected features and specifications

In terms of specifications, the Poco X6 Neo is rumored to sport a 6.67-inch 1080x2400 120 Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It may feature a 2 MP depth sensor, a 16 MP selfie camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for added convenience. Additionally, the device is expected to pack a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

As anticipation builds for the official unveiling of the Poco X6 Neo, smartphone enthusiasts eagerly await more details about its features, pricing, and availability. With its promise of delivering top-notch performance and value for money, the Poco X6 Neo is poised to make a splash in the Indian smartphone market upon its launch.

