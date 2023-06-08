Realme 11 Pro+ launched in India with 200MP camera! What else is special? Check price, specs, more

Realme has launched two new smartphones in India – Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro. Know what they have to offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 08 2023, 14:35 IST
From price, specs, and features to availability – check everything about Realme 11 Pro+ and Realme 11 Pro. (Ijaj / HT Tech)

Realme 11 Pro, along with the Realme 11 Pro+, has been launched in India today during The Next Leap event. The new Realme series is highlighted by its 200MP camera that is on the Realme 11 Pro+ and its unique circular camera module design. Not just that, ahead of the launch, the Realme 11 Pro series was being promoted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The hype around the pphone was high and we take a look at whether that was justified. So, what does the Realme 11 Pro series have to offer? Know all here, from price, availability, specs to features.

Realme 11 Pro+ specs and features at a glance

Display: The Realme 11 Pro+ comes as the flagship model of its series, featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and incorporating a punch-hole cutout.

Cameras: For photography, it gets a 200MP primary camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For capturing selfies, a 32MP front camera is provided.

Performance: The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset.

Battery and charging: The Realme 11 Pro+ is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Realme 11 Pro at a Glance

Display: Just like the Realme 11 Pro+, the standard version of the series Realme 11 Pro also features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels.

Cameras: Here, you will find a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor.

Performance: It also gets the power of the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset.

Battery and charging: The Realme 11 Pro is equipped with a 5000mAh battery, it only supports 67W fast charging.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series price and availability

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Price starts from Rs. 27999 for 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variant comes at Rs. 29999. The first sale will begin on 15th June at 12:00 PM on Flipkart and realme stores.

On the other hand, the first sale of the Realme 11 Pro 5G will begin on 16th June at 12:00 PM. It comes in three variants at this price range:

  • 8GB + 128GB: Rs. 23999
  • 8GB + 256GB: Rs. 24999
  • 12GB + 256GB: Rs. 27999

First Published Date: 08 Jun, 13:52 IST
Home Mobile News Realme 11 Pro+ launched in India with 200MP camera! What else is special? Check price, specs, more
