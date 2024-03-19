 Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India with Sony IMX890 OIS Camera! Check features, price and more | Mobile News

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India with Sony IMX890 OIS Camera! Check features, price and more

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G has been launched in India featuring a segment-first Sony IMX890 OIS Camera. From features to price, know all about the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Mar 19 2024, 13:18 IST
Icon
Vivo T3 5G specs, price and much more leaked ahead of launch on March 21
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G
1/5 The new Vivo T3 will make its debut on March 21, 2024 in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in the mid-range segment with some new feature offerings. The company recently launched the Vivo V30 series, now another new device is set to launch this week. Have a look at what’s expected to come with the new Vivo T3.  (Vivo )
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G
2/5 According to reports, the Vivo T3 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it may offer up to 1800 nits of peak brightness, enabling users to use the smartphone during harsh sunlight conditions.  ( Vivo)
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G
3/5 The Vivo T3 will be likely equipped with the  MediaTek 7200 chipset which may also be paired with Arm Mali G610 GPU to enhance the graphics of the device. The smartphone may also feature a 5,000mAh battery which is expected to support 44W fast charging.  ( Vivo)
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G
4/5 For photography, the Vivo T3 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup which may include a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 2MP telephoto camera and an additional sensor. On the front, the smartphone may sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is expected to have a starting price of Rs.20999.  (Vivo)
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G
5/5 Lastly, the Vivo T3 is expected to offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It may also support Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 6, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. However, note that these specifications are based on leaks and rumors.  (Vivo )
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G
icon View all Images
The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G has been launched in India. Check details. (Realme)

After weeks of anticipation, Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. The company calls it its “most premium Narzo” smartphone ever. One of the standout features of the new Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is its Sony IMX890 OIS Camera, which Realme claims is the first in its segment in India. From features to price, know all about the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G - What to Expect

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G features and specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The panel supports 100% P3 Colour Gamut and up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with 16GB RAM (8GB RAM+8GB Virtual RAM) and up to 256GB storage.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the back, there's a quad camera setup which is headlined by a Sony IMX890 OIS Camera, which the company claims is the first in its segment. It also supports features such as MasterShot Algorithm which promises superior image quality. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G runs on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and supports 10+ types of Air Gestures including Swipe, Point, and Go. The Air Gesture feature can also be used in third-party applications such as Instagram and YouTube.

All this is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC Charge. Realme claims the Narzo 70 Pro 5G can go from 0 to 50% in just 19 minutes.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19999 while the 256GB variant costs Rs. 21999 in India. Buyers can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 2000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card and EMI transactions. They can also get Realme T300 Buds worth Rs. 2299 free with Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

Also Read: Realme 12 Series Launched in India

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in two colours - Glass Green and Glass Gold. The early bird sale commences today, March 19 at 6 PM IST, while it will be available for purchase on the brand website and Amazon starting March 22, 12 PM IST.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 13:18 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India with Sony IMX890 OIS Camera! Check features, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window
NASA
NASA launches interactive 'Snap It!' game to educate kids about solar eclipses and cosmos
GTA 6
GTA 6 game on upcoming Sony PS5 Pro expected to beat rivals hollow! Know why here
GTA 6
Florida Joker does U-turn, renews feud with Rockstar Games over GTA 6 trailer likeness
LinkedIn Gaming
LinkedIn gaming? Microsoft-owned platform looks to spark new interactions and engagement

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets