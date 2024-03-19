Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G launched in India with Sony IMX890 OIS Camera! Check features, price and more

After weeks of anticipation, Realme has launched its latest smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. The company calls it its “most premium Narzo” smartphone ever. One of the standout features of the new Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is its Sony IMX890 OIS Camera, which Realme claims is the first in its segment in India. From features to price, know all about the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G - What to Expect

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G features and specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The panel supports 100% P3 Colour Gamut and up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with 16GB RAM (8GB RAM+8GB Virtual RAM) and up to 256GB storage.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

On the back, there's a quad camera setup which is headlined by a Sony IMX890 OIS Camera, which the company claims is the first in its segment. It also supports features such as MasterShot Algorithm which promises superior image quality. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G runs on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and supports 10+ types of Air Gestures including Swipe, Point, and Go. The Air Gesture feature can also be used in third-party applications such as Instagram and YouTube.

All this is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC Charge. Realme claims the Narzo 70 Pro 5G can go from 0 to 50% in just 19 minutes.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 19999 while the 256GB variant costs Rs. 21999 in India. Buyers can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 2000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card and EMI transactions. They can also get Realme T300 Buds worth Rs. 2299 free with Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

Also Read: Realme 12 Series Launched in India

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in two colours - Glass Green and Glass Gold. The early bird sale commences today, March 19 at 6 PM IST, while it will be available for purchase on the brand website and Amazon starting March 22, 12 PM IST.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!