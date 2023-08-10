Samsung Galaxy M13 is available with 27% discount on Amazon! Buy it for just Rs. 10999

Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling at a hugely discounted price on Amazon. Check deals and offers here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 17:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy M13
Buy Samsung Galaxy M13 with 27% discount on Amazon. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M13
Buy Samsung Galaxy M13 with 27% discount on Amazon. (Samsung)

Are you looking for a top smartphone, but have a limited budget? Then we have found you a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy M13. This phone might come in a budget range, but it will not disappoint you when it comes to its features and performance. You can get your hands on the smartphone with a massive price cut on Amazon. Check out why you should invest in this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specs

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD infinity O Display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. It is powered by an Octa-Core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. It comes with two storage capacities, one with 64 GB internal storage and another with 128 GB. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery for lasting performance. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, 5MP wide and 2MP ultra-wide lens along with an 8MP front camera. The smartphone will support One UI Core 4 of the Android 12 version.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0B4F2TTTS-1

Samsung Galaxy M13 discount

According to Amazon, the smartphone originally retails for Rs. 14999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.10999, giving you a massive discount of 27 percent.

Wait there is more! You can further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy M13 by availing bank offers and exchange deal. Check offers here.

Band and exchange offers

On Amazon, you can get a 5% instant discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC cashback card credit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.1000.

Furthermore, you can also avail exchange deals on Samsung Galaxy M13 and get up to Rs.10400 off by trading-in your old smartphone with a new one. However, the exchange value will be based on the model and its working condition. You just need to make sure that your old smartphone is working properly and does not have dents or scratches in the body for easy exchange. Also, make sure you enter your area code to verify if the offers are available at your location or not.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 17:07 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy M13 is available with 27% discount on Amazon! Buy it for just Rs. 10999
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets