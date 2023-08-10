Samsung Galaxy M13 is available with 27% discount on Amazon! Buy it for just Rs. 10999

Are you looking for a top smartphone, but have a limited budget? Then we have found you a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy M13. This phone might come in a budget range, but it will not disappoint you when it comes to its features and performance. You can get your hands on the smartphone with a massive price cut on Amazon. Check out why you should invest in this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specs

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD infinity O Display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. It is powered by an Octa-Core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. It comes with two storage capacities, one with 64 GB internal storage and another with 128 GB. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery for lasting performance. It features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, 5MP wide and 2MP ultra-wide lens along with an 8MP front camera. The smartphone will support One UI Core 4 of the Android 12 version.

Samsung Galaxy M13 discount

According to Amazon, the smartphone originally retails for Rs. 14999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.10999, giving you a massive discount of 27 percent.

Wait there is more! You can further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy M13 by availing bank offers and exchange deal. Check offers here.

On Amazon, you can get a 5% instant discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC cashback card credit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.1000.

Furthermore, you can also avail exchange deals on Samsung Galaxy M13 and get up to Rs.10400 off by trading-in your old smartphone with a new one. However, the exchange value will be based on the model and its working condition. You just need to make sure that your old smartphone is working properly and does not have dents or scratches in the body for easy exchange. Also, make sure you enter your area code to verify if the offers are available at your location or not.