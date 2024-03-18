 Samsung Galaxy M35 5G teased on Geekbench; Key specs and performance insights revealed | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G teased on Geekbench; Key specs and performance insights revealed

Take a sneak peek at Samsung Galaxy M35 5G! The smartphone surfaces on Geekbench, hinting at powerful specs and imminent launch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 17:01 IST
Samsung's upcoming Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone makes waves with key details unveiled on Geekbench. (Ijaj/ HT Tech )

Samsung is gearing up for the release of its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, which has recently made a notable appearance on the Geekbench platform. This sighting has provided enthusiasts with a sneak peek into some crucial specifications of the upcoming device, hinting at what users can expect from Samsung's newest addition to its Galaxy lineup.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Geekbench Listing Unveils Key Insights

The Geekbench listing has shed light on the model number of the upcoming device, identified as SM-M356B. While the specific moniker of the smartphone is yet to be officially confirmed, enthusiasts have drawn comparisons with previous generations, speculating that the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will succeed the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Mysmartprice reported.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 series confirmed; Check out rumored specs, features, design and more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G achieved a commendable score of 656 points in single-core testing and 1,967 points in multi-core testing. Notably, Samsung plans to equip the device with its in-house Exynos 1380 SoC, which is fabricated on a cutting-edge 5nm process. This chipset boasts a configuration of four Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz, along with four Cortex A55 cores ticking at 2.0GHz, complemented by a Mali G68 GPU.

Furthermore, the database indicates that the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will come equipped with 6GB of RAM and is slated to run on the latest iteration of Android, version 14, straight out of the box. While detailed specifications beyond the chipset are currently under wraps, enthusiasts anticipate further revelations closer to the device's launch.

Also read: Moto G34 review: Budget range smartphone with powerful performance

What Lies Beyond?

Speculations suggest that the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G could align with the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, it is alo being suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will harness the power of the Exynos 1380 chipset. With its impressive performance credentials and innovative features, this smartphone is poised to make waves in the competitive market landscape.

As anticipation builds around the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, tech enthusiasts eagerly await further insights into its features and capabilities, poised to witness Samsung's latest innovation in the realm of smartphones.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 17:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G teased on Geekbench; Key specs and performance insights revealed
