 Motorola Edge 50 series confirmed; Check out rumored specs, features, design and more | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 series confirmed; Check out rumored specs, features, design and more

The Motorola Edge 50 series is expected to debut on April 3, 2024. Know what’s coming in terms of models, specs, features, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 18 2024, 14:42 IST
Check out the rumored specs of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. (Motorola/X)

The rumors about the Motorola Edge 50 series have recently started to surface with some of its speculated specifications and features being highlighted. While tipsters are on a mission to reveal everything about the device, Motorola has started to tease its unnamed device which is expected to be the Motorola Edge 50. The smartphone maker has shared a series of posts from their official X handle and it recently revealed one device's name which is slated as Motorola Edge 50 Pro. We have gathered some information about the upcoming Motorola Edge series. Check what's coming with the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 series.

Motorola Edge 50 series

Motorola is expected to launch Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3, 2024, as part of the new generation of the Edge series. Additionally, Motorola has also teased via an X post that the series will likely be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and a curved AMOLED display. However, it is unsure which model of the Motorola Edge 50 series will be powered by the shared processor. Check out what is expected to feature in Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Also read: Best Motorola phones under Rs.30000

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion specs

So far, there is very little information about the pro version, the Edge 50 Fusion is expected to launch in three color options: Ballad Blue, Peacock Pink, and Tidal Teal, according to a tipster named Evan Blass post on X, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The Edge 50 Fusion will likely come with a 6.7-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Additionally, it rumored to feature a 50MP primary and a 32MP selfie camera. For lasting performance, it is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery which may support 68W fast charging.

Also read: Motorola ties up with Formula 1 for its first AI phone, the X50 Ultra

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be the successor of the Edge 30 Fusion as the Edge 40 series did not introduce a model with a similar name. This smartphone is yet to be confirmed by Motorola and it is expected to officially launch the device on April 3.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 14:42 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets