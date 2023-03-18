    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 price on Flipkart vs Amazon: Save Rs. 47000 in sensational deal NOW

    Want Samsung Galaxy S23 5G? You can save over Rs. 47000 on the device. Where can you grab the best deal? Flipkart or is it Amazon? Find it out here.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 09:51 IST
    Know where you can grab the best deal on Samsung Galaxy S23- Flipkart or Amazon. (Samsung)

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is available for purchase on almost all the ecommerce platforms including Flipkart and Amazon. The handset can be availed along with several amazing offers on these ecommerce websites. With the help of the offers, you have the opportunity to save over Rs. 47000 on the Galaxy S23, which simply means that the phone worth Rs. 95999 can be yours for just Rs. 44999. Though both Amazon and Flipkart are offering discount, exchange and bank offers on the device, the amount is not the same. Where can you get the best deal? Check it out here.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price and offers on Flipkart

    Flipkart is offering several tempting offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. The 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of the phone is currently available on the platform at a discount of 16 percent for Rs. 79999. That is, you can straight away save Rs. 12000 on the device. While for further price reduction, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.

    Your old smartphone can fetch you a whopping exchange value of up to Rs. 35000 on the Galaxy S22. Flipkart also informed that you can get extra Rs. 8000 off on exchange of select models. While the bank offers available on the device include- 10 percent off on Samsung axis Bank credit card; cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 5000 off On HDFC Bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G price and offers on Amazon

    The phone is available at the same discounted rate on Amazon as on Flipkart that is Rs. 79999. While, on exchange you can get up to Rs. 25050 off on the phone.

    B0BT9DVZLZ

    The bank offers include- flat Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; flat Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000; and 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on City Union Bank Mastercard Debit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 500.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 09:51 IST
