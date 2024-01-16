Samsung Galaxy S24 series packs AI features, but will it be a free or paid model?

The time is finally near when Samsung will unveil the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy AI at the Unpacked event which is scheduled for tomorrow, January 17, 2024. This year, Samsung is expected to upscale its S-series model with new AI features, however, this might come at a cost that users will have to pay to use the top-notch new generation features. However, initially, there may be some good news. While Samsung is going big on Galaxy S24 series AI features, we may see certain changes or upgrades to the smartphone. Check what' Samsung is planning to bring to the market.

Gauging from some leaked Samsung promotional ads for Galaxy AI, it is expected that the Galaxy S24 series will be filled with numerous futuristic AI features. It was also revealed that Samsung might provide 7 years of Android updates. However, now, Android Headline reported that the rumored AI feature may come with a subscription model in which users will have to pay to take advantage of high-end features. The report said that the AI features might be available for free till 2025 which is for a year after the official release. Thereafter, Galaxy S24 users may have to pay a fee for using some of those advanced AI features of Galaxy AI.

It is expected that the Galaxy AI features will be quite similar to Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, however, it is also possible that we may see upgraded features and versions in Galaxy AI. Ever since we have seen the growth in AI tools and features, a huge number of startups have been curating a subscription model for their high-end features and now it appears that tech giants such as Google, OpenAI, Microsoft and Samsung will go in the same direction.

Apart from the subscription, the Galaxy AI features are rumored to include AI-based optical zoom, deleting objects from a photo, translations, AI for a selfie camera, and more which is yet to be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Note that the subscription model for Samsung AI features is based on leaks and does not provide any credibility till the company makes an official announcement.

