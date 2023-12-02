Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a titanium frame just like the iPhone 15 Pro

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy S series is likely to debut in January 2024. Being this close to the launch means the leaks are also coming in quick succession. The latest leak now suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might feature a titanium frame, matching its rival iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max in build quality. Alongside, it may also get a flatter display, faster chipset, and an upgraded 50MP 5x telephoto camera. Interestingly, some rumors also suggest that the base Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus may miss out on these features.

Windows Report shared official-looking images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and claimed to have discovered some of its exclusive features. As per the report, “the frame of the flagship will be made from Titanium, while the base and Plus models, will most likely have an option for aluminum armor”. Notably, this is the first time Samsung will add a titanium chassis for its smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to get titanium frame

As per the report, the flagship phone can be available in four different colors — Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. Alongside it can feature a flatter 6.8-inch QHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which would significantly improve its performance.

Apart from this, the four rear cameras could include a 200MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 3x zoom lens, and a 50MP 5x periscope lens. The smartphone may also include 12GB RAM for all its storage variants. On connectivity, it might sport Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra Wide Band (UWB).

The other two models, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus could miss out on some of these features as the report suggests that these phones will not carry the titanium frame, UWB, or 5x optical zoom. With a likelihood of the aluminum frame to retained on these models, the possible color options include Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Do note that none of this information has come from official sources, and as such, you should take it with a pinch of salt. The final specifications and design changes will only be revealed at the launch, which is expected to be on January 17.